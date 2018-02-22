Dale Evans retired

By Cain Bradley on February 22, 2018
Dale Evans retired
He is only 26, so a return for a refreshed Dale Evans would not be a shock. (Reuters)

Another retirement has hit British boxing. Dale Evans, an impressive Welterweight has hung up the gloves…

Another retirement has hit British boxing. Dale Evans, an impressive Welterweight has hung up the gloves. His record was 13-4-2 but in a short career he got some significant performances and although it seemed unlikely he would reach world level, he was a tough competitor around British level.

His two big losses came in wide decisions to Sam Eggington and Bradley Skeete, no shame in either loss. His best wins came over Erik Ochieng, Adil Anwar and Larry Ekundayo whilst got to the Prizefighter final where he lost to Glen Foot. Unfortunately perhaps his most noted fight came against Mike Towell in which Towell would lose his life. He called upon losing his motivation as the main reason behind it but had not fulfilled what he felt he could in the sport. He is only 26, so a return for a refreshed Evans would not be a shock.

Fighter's Info

  • Dale Evans

  • Mike Towell

Origin United Kingdom
Date of Birth(Age) 1991.12.09 (27)
Rated at Welterweight
W-L-D W10+L2+D2=14

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2015.05.15 Adil Anwar 19-4-0 W(PTS) 8/8x3
2015.03.14 Larry Ekundayo 8-0-0 L(TKO) 5/10
2014.11.21 Adam Grabiec 4-10-0 W(PTS) 6/6x3
2014.05.17 Mark Douglas 9-4-0 D(TDRAW) 4/8x3
2014.02.01 Erick Ochieng 14-2-0 W(PTS) 8/8x3
2013.06.29 William Warburton 9-48-2 W(PTS) 6/6

