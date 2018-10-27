The fighters started out slowly, neither wanting to take too much of a risk too early.

Top shelf middleweights Daniel Jacobs (35-2, 29 KOs) vs. Sergiy Derevyanchenko (12-1, 10 KOs) fought tonight at the Madison Square Garden Theater in New York City for the vacant IBF world title.

The fighters are stablemates, training under Andre Rozier of Brooklyn for years. Jacobs and Derevyanchenko have reportedly sparred over 300 rounds, and while tonight Sergiy didn’t have Rozier in his corner—Jacobs did—there was a lot of speculation about how the two fighters’ familiarity would impact their contest.

In round one, the fighters started out slowly, neither wanting to take too much of a risk too early. As the round progressed, Jacobs began to let his hands go more than his opponent. He backed Sergiy to the ropes and blinded him with a jab, followed by a swift overhand right that dropped Derevyanchenko for the first time as a pro. Sergiy made the count and the fight continued.

In the second round, Derevyanchenko landed a left hook, a right hand and a jab on Jacobs upstairs, catching the taller fighter as he backed straight up. The shots seemed to bother Jacobs, although he didn’t appear terribly hurt, and he switched to southpaw for a brief time before going back to orthodox.

In an unusual twist, the taller fighter, Jacobs, landed far more body punches on his opponent than the shorter man in the early rounds. That body work paid dividends as the bout continued—though Sergiy continued fighting with all his might, and rarely showed that he was hurt, he began breathing through his mouth and doing some heaving around the middle rounds, and he seemed slower.

Several of the rounds were close as far as punches landed, though, with the typical story of each round being Jacobs boxing and moving while Sergiy came forward and attempted to pressure. Frequently throughout the fight, the boxers’ familiarity with one another showed as they stood in the middle of the ring and exchanged punches, taking more risks than perhaps they would have if they weren’t so used to each other.

But Jacobs pulled ahead as the rounds continued, showing excellent defense as he slipped most of Sergiy’s punches and utilized very good footwork to give his opponent angles and make it exceedingly difficult for the Ukrainian to land anything clean.

To his credit, Derevyanchenko put in a very good showing. He made it a tough fight for Jacobs, employing his own excellent footwork to pressure the taller fighter, and at times landed body punches of his own that seemed to hurt Jacobs. But round by round, it was Jacobs who got the better of the exchanges, who had the better defense, who landed the cleaner punches and the sharper shots, upstairs and down.

In the end, I scored it 117-110 for Jacobs. A few of the rounds were close enough that they could be seen as swing rounds. The official scorecards were a bizarre 114-113 for Derevyanchenko and 115-112 for Jacobs twice.

Earlier in the evening, super featherweights Alberto Machado (21-0, 17 KOs) vs. Yuandale Evans (20-2, 14 KOs) faced off for Machado’s WBA “regular” world title (meaning it’s the minor belt—the “real” title is called the “super” world title, and is held by Gervonta Davis). Both southpaws came out looking sharp and fast, but about halfway through the round, Machado dropped Evans with a straight left. Evans’ legs didn’t look right when he arose, and he was back against the ropes and taking multiple clean punches before the referee finally stepped in to call it a knockdown. Finally, near the end of the round, Machado landed a left uppercut followed by a right hook that dropped Evans for a third time, and the referee called it.

The first bout of the night featured featherweights Heather Hardy (22-0, 4 KOs) and Shelly Vincent (23-2, 1 KO) in a rematch of their first contest two years back. It was only the second women’s fight to be televised on HBO, but unfortunately, Jim Lampley brought up negative and irrelevant information about the fighters’ personal lives—something one almost never sees the commentators do when it’s male fighters in the ring, despite the fact that there are quite a few who have had similar issues. It’s unfortunate that such a biased and archaic mindset is still so prevalent—particularly since the tidbits of information had nothing to do with the fight and does nothing to sell the boxers to the audience.

The first time around, the two ferocious fighters gave it all they had and put on a war, with Hardy getting the better of it with her superior jabbing and mobility.

The rematch went much the same way that the first bout did. Vincent, at a height and reach disadvantage, was usually unable to get inside Hardy’s reach and land many clean punches. Often, her shots landed on Hardy’s gloves or arms. Hardy was simply better able to control Vincent with her jab and movement. Hardy also landed some quality body shots that no doubt contributed to Vincent’s steady decrease in activity.

The official scorecards read 97-93 twice, and 99-91 once for Hardy.

