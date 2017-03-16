Daniel Ponce De Leon vs. Gerry Penalosa

By Boxing News on March 16, 2017
Daniel Ponce De Leon vs. Gerry Penalosa
Ponce De Leon was 31-1. Penalosa was 51-5-2. The fight was scheduled for 15 rounds.

On March 17, 2007 at the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, WBO super bantamweight champion Daniel Ponce De Leon, from Ciudad Cuauhtemoc, Chihuahua, Mexico, defended his title against Gerry Penalosa, from San Carlos City, Negros Occidental, Philippines. Ponce De Leon was 31-1. Penalosa was 51-5-2. The fight was scheduled for 15 rounds…

Follow us on Twitter@boxing_com to continue the discussion

Gerry Penalosa Vs. Daniel Ponce De Leon 1/6 R.1-2



Gerry Penalosa Vs. Ponce De Leon 2/6 R.3-4



Gerry Penalosa Vs. Ponce De Leon 3/6 R.5-6



Gerry Penalosa Vs. Ponce De Leon 4/6 R.7-8



Gerry Penalosa Vs. Ponce De Leon 5/6 R.9-10



Gerry Penalosa Vs. Ponce De Leon 6/6 R.11-12



Tags: Daniel Ponce de Leon Gerry Penalosa March 17th 2007 history

Related Articles

Leave a comment

Fighter's Info

  • Daniel Ponce De Leon

  • Gerry Penalosa

Origin Ciudad Cuauhtemoc Chihuahua Mexico
Date of Birth(Age) 1980.07.27 (37)
Rated at Super Bantamweight
W-L-D W45+L7+D0=52
Height 5 feet 5 inches
Reach 70 inches
Trainer Joe HernÃ¡ndez

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2014.06.07 Miguel Roman 45-11-0 L(TKO) 9/10
2014.03.15 Juan Manuel Lopez 33-3-0 L(TKO) 2/10
2013.11.16 Joksan Hernandez 23-5-1 W(UD) 10/10
2013.05.04 Abner Mares 25-0-1 L(TKO) 9/12
2012.09.15 Jhonny Gonzalez 52-7-0 W(TD) 8/12
2012.05.04 Eduardo Lazcano 24-2-0 W(UD) 10/10

Most Popular

Newsletter SignUp

Boxing.com Newsletter SignUp

Fight results

Fighters Result Rounds Record