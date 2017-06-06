Ponce De Leon was 34-1. Lopez was 21-0. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds.

On June 7, 2008 at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey, WBO super bantamweight champion Daniel Ponce De Leon, from Ciudad Cuauhtemoc, Chihuahua, Mexico, defended his title against Juan Manuel Lopez, from Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico. Ponce De Leon was 34-1 coming in. Lopez was undefeated at 21-0. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…