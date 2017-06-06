Daniel Ponce De Leon vs. Juan Manuel Lopez

By Boxing News on June 6, 2017
Daniel Ponce De Leon vs. Juan Manuel Lopez
Ponce De Leon was 34-1. Lopez was 21-0. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds.

On June 7, 2008 at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey, WBO super bantamweight champion Daniel Ponce De Leon, from Ciudad Cuauhtemoc, Chihuahua, Mexico, defended his title against Juan Manuel Lopez, from Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico. Ponce De Leon was 34-1 coming in. Lopez was undefeated at 21-0. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…

Follow us on Twitter@boxing_com to continue the discussion

Juanma Lopez vs. Daniel Ponce De Leon



Tags: Daniel Ponce de Leon Juan Manuel Lopez June 7th 2008 history

Related Articles

Leave a comment

Fighter's Info

  • Daniel Ponce De Leon

  • Juan Manuel Lopez

Origin Ciudad Cuauhtemoc Chihuahua Mexico
Date of Birth(Age) 1980.07.27 (37)
Rated at Super Bantamweight
W-L-D W45+L7+D0=52
Height 5 feet 5 inches
Reach 70 inches
Trainer Joe HernÃ¡ndez

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2014.06.07 Miguel Roman 45-11-0 L(TKO) 9/10
2014.03.15 Juan Manuel Lopez 33-3-0 L(TKO) 2/10
2013.11.16 Joksan Hernandez 23-5-1 W(UD) 10/10
2013.05.04 Abner Mares 25-0-1 L(TKO) 9/12
2012.09.15 Jhonny Gonzalez 52-7-0 W(TD) 8/12
2012.05.04 Eduardo Lazcano 23-2-0 W(UD) 10/10

Most Popular

Newsletter SignUp

Boxing.com Newsletter SignUp

Fight results

Fighters Result Rounds Record