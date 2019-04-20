Granados continued to press the action, but it would be to no avail. (German Villasenor)

It should come as no surprise that Adrian Granados was out of his depth going into this bout with Danny Garcia. It wasn’t that Granados lacked the skills to compete, he was simply the perfect sacrificial lamb for Garcia’s return to elite contention within the italic2white hot welterweight division, arguably boxing’s most talented weight class. Styles make fights and some fighters, no matter how capable they may be, are simply made to order for their opposition. As Shane Mosley was for Vernon Forrest or Marco Antonio Barrera was for Junior Jones, Adrian Granados was clearly the foil for Danny Garcia.

Adrian Granados was all heart as he was battered from pillar to post through seven violent rounds, suffering three knockdowns inside five. On paper the hope was for a Fight of the Year contender, but from the opening bell one got the sense this bout would be rather one-sided in Garcia’s favor. By round 2 things got real as Garcia dropped Granados twice with clean crisp shots. The first knocked down came by way of Garcia’s signature left hook and it was clean, as the look of shock that came across the face of Granados would indicate. The second knockdown came at the tail end of the round courtesy of Garcia’s right hand and it nearly sent Granados sliding out of the ring.

It was obvious that Garcia was on a mission to be the first man to stop Granados. However, Granados soldiered on getting floored again in round 5. There was anxiety and justified concern in Granados’ corner as his handlers contemplated stopping the fight, but Granados would hear none of it and to his credit he’d continue to press the action, but it would be to no avail. Garcia seemed to land wherever and whenever he wanted relegating the brave Granados to nothing more than a glorified punching bag with lumbering feet.

The carnage would come to an end in round 7 as the referee waved it off, giving Garcia a TKO victory and handing Granados his first loss by way of stoppage. A jubilant Danny Garcia ascended to the ropes and made it clear, for one and all to hear, “I’m back!” Following this emphatic display it would appear that he is.