On Saturday, April 20, in a fight televised live on FOX and FOX Deportes from Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California, Danny Garcia (34-2, 20 KOs), the former two-division champion from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, gets it on with Adrian Granados (20-6-2, 14 KOs), the veteran contender from Cicero, Illinois. At stake is the vacant WBC Silver welterweight title.

At today’s presser at the Palms Restaurant in downtown LA, the fighters talked the talk about their upcoming showdown.

“I’ve been training hard,” said Garcia. “I’ve seen Granados fight a few times and I know what he can do. I’m excited to be back in Los Angeles, because this is where the stars fight. This is another fight that can get me to where I want to go in my career.

“My mentality is that I have to stop Granados. Nobody has stopped him and I have to do that to make a statement. He’s never fought a counterpuncher like me and I’m definitely the hardest puncher he’s faced. I’m going to showcase everything to get the stoppage.

“This is another fight for my legacy. There have been a lot of great fights in my career and this is another important one for me. I know he’s coming to fight, but I’m looking to make this one of my easiest wins.

“He’s a tough and aggressive fighter who likes to throw a lot of punches. He’s hungry, and that’s the type of guy that you have to watch out for. I’ve got to handle my business against Granados before I look to any bigger fights.

“This is a big platform for me to perform on. I’m going to show the world why I’m one of the best fighters in the world.

“I plan on winning with style. I’m going to bring a lot of skill, a lot of will, a lot of power and I’m going to entertain my fans. April 20 will be the ‘Danny Garcia Show.’”

Garcia has lost two of his last three fights, a split decision to Keith Thurman in 2017 and Shawn Porter last year. Sandwiched between those losses was a 9th round TKO of Brandon Rios. His signature victories over Zab Judah and Lucas Matthyse were six years ago. He needs a win.

Granados career has also been a bit spotty of late. He has lost two his last five fights, to Adrien Broner and Shawn Porter in 2017, by a split and unanimous decision, respectively. He had a no decision against Javier Fortuna in 2018 when the Dominican was injured after falling out of the ring, followed by two victories that same year, to 3-11-2 Luis Fernando Valdez and 29-18-1 Adalberto Borquez. Granados also needs a win.

“This is going to be a great fight,” Granados said. “We’re two fighters who bring it. I’m coming for a victory in dominating fashion. This is the fight that I’ve wanted for a while now.

“I haven’t had the easiest road and that’s why I’m looking to get my respect in this fight. I’m looking forward to this. It’s going to be a barnburner. May the best man win.

“If he’s underestimating me it will definitely be a big mistake on his part. I don’t think he will though. I think he realizes now he’s in for a fight. If he didn’t know me before, he does now. I’m going to give him a piece of my mind April 20.

“I was never taken care of coming up. I always had to work harder to get to where I’m at. Danny and I basically had the same accolades in the amateurs, and I always gave him kudos for what he’s done in his whole career, but he doesn’t know what I’ve gotten through to get here.

“I’m coming to get my respect in this fight. I’m going to make Danny fight and see what he’s made of. I’ve always had a chip on my shoulder but being able to take out a fighter like Danny is motivating me to another level.”

The telecast begins at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT. The co-feature spotlights heavyweight contender Andy Ruiz Jr. taking on Alexander Dimitrenko in a 10-round and unbeaten contender Brandon Figueroa faces off against Venezuela’s Yonfrez Parejoin a 12-rounder for the WBA Interim super bantamweight title.