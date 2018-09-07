Danny Garcia vs. Amir Khan

By Boxing News on September 7, 2018
As often as not our boxing expectations are not met. This was not one of those times.

On July 14, 2012, at the Mandalay Bay Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, WBC champion Danny Garcia met WBA super lightweight champion Amir Khan in a rare super lightweight unification bout. Khan, with a 26-2 record, was the favorite, having both the edge in experience and having fought the tougher competition. Garcia, undefeated at 23-0, was a bit of a wild card who was still riding high after defeating the great but faded Erik Morales in his last fight. As often as not our boxing expectations are not met. This was not one of those times…

Amir Khan vs Danny Garcia



Fighter's Info

  • Danny Garcia

Real Name Danny Oscar Garcia
Origin Philadelphia Pennsylvania USA
Date of Birth(Age) 1988.03.20 (30)
Rated at Welterweight
W-L-D W31+L0+D0=31
Height 5 feet 9 inches
Reach 69 inches

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2015.08.01 Paul Malignaggi 33-6-0 W(TKO) 9/12
2015.04.11 Lamont Peterson 33-2-1 W(MD) 12/12
2014.08.09 Rod Salka 20-3-0 W(KO) 2/10
2014.03.15 Mauricio Herrera 20-3-0 W(MD) 12/12
2013.09.14 Lucas Martin Matthysse 34-2-0 W(UD) 12/12
2013.04.27 Zab Judah 42-7-0 W(UD) 12/12

Fight results

Fighters Result Rounds Record