On July 14, 2012, at the Mandalay Bay Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, WBC champion Danny Garcia met WBA super lightweight champion Amir Khan in a rare super lightweight unification bout. Khan, with a 26-2 record, was the favorite, having both the edge in experience and having fought the tougher competition. Garcia, undefeated at 23-0, was a bit of a wild card who was still riding high after defeating the great but faded Erik Morales in his last fight. As often as not our boxing expectations are not met. This was not one of those times…