On July 14, 2012 at Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, WBC light welterweight champion Danny “Swift” Garcia, hailing from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, defended his title against former WBA light welterweight champion Amir Khan, from Bolton, England. The hard hitting Garcia was undefeated at 23-0 coming in. The always exciting Khan was 26-2. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…