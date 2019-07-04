Danny Garcia vs. Amir Khan

By Boxing News on July 4, 2019
Danny Garcia vs. Amir Khan
The hard hitting Garcia was undefeated at 23-0. The always exciting Khan was 26-2.

On July 14, 2012 at Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, WBC light welterweight champion Danny "Swift" Garcia, hailing from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, defended his title against former WBA light welterweight champion Amir Khan, from Bolton, England. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…

2012 07 14 Amir Khan vs Danny Garcia Surprise Knockout!



  • Danny Garcia

  • Amir Khan

Real Name Danny Oscar Garcia
Origin Philadelphia Pennsylvania USA
Date of Birth(Age) 1988.03.20 (31)
Rated at Welterweight
W-L-D W31+L0+D0=31
Height 5 feet 9 inches
Reach 69 inches

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2015.08.01 Paul Malignaggi 33-6-0 W(TKO) 9/12
2015.04.11 Lamont Peterson 33-2-1 W(MD) 12/12
2014.08.09 Rod Salka 20-3-0 W(KO) 2/10
2014.03.15 Mauricio Herrera 20-3-0 W(MD) 12/12
2013.09.14 Lucas Martin Matthysse 34-2-0 W(UD) 12/12
2013.04.27 Zab Judah 42-7-0 W(UD) 12/12

