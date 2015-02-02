Salvador Sanchez vs. Danny “Little Red” Lopez
By Boxing News on February 1, 2017
On February 2, 1980 at Veteran’s Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix, Arizona, Salvador Sanchez, from Santiago Tianguistenco, Mexico, fought Danny “Little Red” Lopez, from Ft. Duchesne, Utah, but fighting out of Los Angeles, for the WBC featherweight title. Sanchez was 33-1-1 coming in. Lopez was 42-3. The fight was scheduled for 15 rounds…
Eric 10:48am, 02/02/2015
Hard to believe this fight was 35 years ago. Two great fighters.