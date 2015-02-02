Salvador Sanchez vs. Danny “Little Red” Lopez

By Boxing News on February 1, 2017
Salvador Sanchez vs. Danny “Little Red” Lopez
Sanchez was 33-1-1 coming in. Lopez was 42-3. The fight was scheduled for 15 rounds.

On February 2, 1980 at Veteran’s Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix, Arizona, Salvador Sanchez, from Santiago Tianguistenco, Mexico, fought Danny “Little Red” Lopez, from Ft. Duchesne, Utah, but fighting out of Los Angeles, for the WBC featherweight title. Sanchez was 33-1-1 coming in. Lopez was 42-3. The fight was scheduled for 15 rounds…

Follow us on Twitter@boxing_com to continue the discussion

Salvador Sanchez vs Danny Lopez I



Tags: Danny Lopez Salvador Sanchez February 2nd 1980 history

Related Articles

Comments

This is a place to express and/or debate your boxing views. It is not a place to offend anyone. If we feel comments are offensive, the post will be deleted and continuing offenders will be blocked from the site. Please keep it clean and civil! We want to have fun. We want some salty language and good-natured exchanges. But let's keep our punches above the belt...
  1. Eric 10:48am, 02/02/2015

    Hard to believe this fight was 35 years ago. Two great fighters.

Leave a comment

Fighter's Info

  • Salvador Sanchez

  • Danny Lopez

Origin Tianguistenco M xico Mexico
Date of Birth(Age) 1959.01.26 (58)
Rated at Featherweight
W-L-D W44+L1+D1=46
Height 5 feet 7 inches
Reach 67 inches
Trainer Jose Valenzuela

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
1982.07.21 Azumah Nelson 13-0-0 W(TKO) 15/15
1982.05.08 Rocky Garcia 23-2-0 W(UD) 15/15
1981.12.12 Pat Cowdell 19-2-0 W(SD) 15/15
1981.08.21 Wilfredo Gomez 32-0-1 W(TKO) 8/15
1981.07.11 Nicky Perez 50-3-0 W(UD) 10/10
1981.03.22 Roberto Castanon 43-1-0 W(TKO) 10/15

Most Popular

Newsletter SignUp

Boxing.com Newsletter SignUp

Fight results

Fighters Result Rounds Record