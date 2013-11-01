Iran Barkley vs. Darrin Van Horn
By Boxing News on January 9, 2018
Van Horn was 47-2 going in. Barkley was 27-7. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds.
On January 10, 1992 at the Paramount Theatre in New York City, IBF super Middleweight champion Darrin Van Horn, from Morgan City, Louisiana, defended his title against former WBC middleweight champion Iran “The Blade” Barkley from the Bronx. Van Horn was 47-2 going in. Barkley was 27-7. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…
Follow us on Twitter@boxing_com to continue the discussion
Eric 04:54pm, 01/11/2013
Hard to believe that former lightweight champion Roberto Duran beat Iran Barkley, while former middleweight champion Barkley would later defeat former heavyweight champion Gerrie Coetzee.