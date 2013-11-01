Iran Barkley vs. Darrin Van Horn

By Boxing News on January 9, 2018
Iran Barkley vs. Darrin Van Horn
Van Horn was 47-2 going in. Barkley was 27-7. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds.

On January 10, 1992 at the Paramount Theatre in New York City,  IBF super Middleweight champion Darrin Van Horn, from Morgan City, Louisiana, defended his title against former WBC middleweight champion Iran “The Blade” Barkley from the Bronx. Van Horn was 47-2 going in. Barkley was 27-7. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…

Follow us on Twitter@boxing_com to continue the discussion

Iran Barkley v Darrin Van Horn 1992



Tags: Darrin Horn Iran Barkley January 10th 1992 history

Related Articles

Comments

This is a place to express and/or debate your boxing views. It is not a place to offend anyone. If we feel comments are offensive, the post will be deleted and continuing offenders will be blocked from the site. Please keep it clean and civil! We want to have fun. We want some salty language and good-natured exchanges. But let's keep our punches above the belt...
  1. Eric 04:54pm, 01/11/2013

    Hard to believe that former lightweight champion Roberto Duran beat Iran Barkley, while former middleweight champion Barkley would later defeat former heavyweight champion Gerrie Coetzee.

Leave a comment

Fighter's Info

  • Iran Barkley

  • Darrin Van Horn

Origin United States
Date of Birth(Age) 1960.05.06 (58)
Rated at Middleweight
W-L-D W43+L19+D1=63
Height 6 feet 1 inches
Reach 74 inches

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
1999.07.31 Keith McKnight 36-2-0 L(TKO) 6/10
1999.06.29 Trevor Berbick 47-10-1 L(UD) 8/8
1999.04.19 Tony Halme 8-3-0 L(SD) 12/12
1999.03.19 Thomas Williams 22-6-0 L(TKO) 4/
1999.01.27 Joey Guy 22-1-0 L(PTS) 10/10
1998.11.06 Tue Bjorn Thomsen 7-0-0 L(UD) 6/6

Most Popular

Newsletter SignUp

Boxing.com Newsletter SignUp

Fight results

Fighters Result Rounds Record