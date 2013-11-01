On January 10, 1992 at the Paramount Theatre in New York City, IBF super Middleweight champion Darrin Van Horn, from Morgan City, Louisiana, defended his title against former WBC middleweight champion Iran “The Blade” Barkley from the Bronx. Van Horn was 47-2 going in. Barkley was 27-7. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…

