Buster Drayton vs. Davey Moore

By Boxing News on August 23, 2018
On August 24th, 1986 at La Pinede, Juan-les-Pins, Alpes-Maritimes, France, IBF light middleweight champion Buster Drayton, from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, defended his title against Davey Moore, from Bronx, New York. Drayton was 28-9-1 coming in. Moore was 15-2. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…

Buster Drayton v Davey Moore



Fighter's Info

  • Davey Moore

  • Buster Drayton

Origin Bronx New York USA
Date of Birth(Age) 1959.06.09 (59)
Rated at Light Middleweight
W-L-D W18+L5+D0=23
Height 5 feet 10 inches
Trainer Leon Washington

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
1988.04.30 Gary Coates 13-21-0 W(KO) 6/10
1988.03.18 Hector Rosario 2-8-0 W(TKO) 4/10
1987.07.21 John Jackson 15-0-0 L(UD) 10/10
1987.04.06 Lupe Aquino 29-2-1 L(TKO) 5/10
1987.03.11 Cecil Pettigrew 23-13-2 W(PTS) 10/10
1986.08.24 Buster Drayton 28-9-1 L(TKO) 10/15

