On March 11, 2017, at the Turning Stone Resort & Casino in Verona, New York, former IBF middleweight champion David Lemieux (37-3, 33 KOs), the knockout artist from Montreal, Quebec, Canada, got it on with WBC Continental Americas middleweight champion Curtis Stevens (29-6, 21 KOs), the bombardier from Brooklyn, New York. Everyone expected a war and everyone’s expectations were met….