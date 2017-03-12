David Lemieux vs. Curtis Stevens

By Boxing News on March 12, 2017
David Lemieux vs. Curtis Stevens
Everyone expected a war between Lemieux and Stevens and the expectations were met.


On March 11, 2017, at the Turning Stone Resort & Casino in Verona, New York, former IBF middleweight champion David Lemieux (37-3, 33 KOs), the knockout artist from Montreal, Quebec, Canada, got it on with WBC Continental Americas middleweight champion Curtis Stevens (29-6, 21 KOs), the bombardier from Brooklyn, New York. Everyone expected a war and everyone’s expectations were met….

Follow us on Twitter@boxing_com to continue the discussion

David Lemieux vs Curtis Stevens (Full Fight) Boxing



Tags: David Lemieux Curtis Stevens

Discuss this in our forums

Related Articles

Leave a comment

Fighter's Info

  • David Lemieux

  • Curtis Stevens

Origin Montreal Quebec Canada
Date of Birth(Age) 1988.12.22 (29)
Rated at Middleweight
W-L-D W34+L2+D0=36
Height 5 feet 10 inches
Reach 70 inches

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2015.06.20 Hassan N'Dam N'Jikam 31-1-0 W(UD) 12/12
2014.12.06 Gabriel Rosado 21-8-0 W(TKO) 10/12
2014.05.24 Fernando Guerrero 26-2-0 W(KO) 3/12
2013.11.30 Jose Miguel Torres 27-5-0 W(TKO) 7/10
2013.09.28 Marcus Upshaw 15-10-2 W(UD) 8/8
2013.06.08 Robert Swierzbinski 11-1-0 W(KO) 1/10

Most Popular

Newsletter SignUp

Boxing.com Newsletter SignUp

Fight results

Fighters Result Rounds Record