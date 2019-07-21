David Lemieux vs. Hassan N’Dam

By Boxing News on July 21, 2019
David Lemieux vs. Hassan N’Dam
Lemieux was 33-2 coming in. N'Dam was 31-1. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds.

On June 20, 2015, at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, David Lemieux, the knockout artist from Montreal, fought Hassan N’Dam N’Jikam, from Pantin, Seine-Saint-Denis, France, by way of Cameroon, for the vacant IBF middleweight title. Lemieux was 33-2 coming in. N’Dam was 31-1. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…

Follow us on Twitter@boxing_com to continue the discussion

David Lemieux vs Nassam N'Dam N'Jikam Full Fight



Tags: David Lemieux hassan n'dam

Discuss this in our forums

Related Articles

Leave a comment

Fighter's Info

  • David Lemieux

  • Hassan N'Dam N'Jikam

Origin Montreal Quebec Canada
Date of Birth(Age) 1988.12.22 (31)
Rated at Middleweight
W-L-D W34+L2+D0=36
Height 5 feet 10 inches
Reach 70 inches

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2015.06.20 Hassan N'Dam N'Jikam 31-1-0 W(UD) 12/12
2014.12.06 Gabriel Rosado 21-8-0 W(TKO) 10/12
2014.05.24 Fernando Guerrero 26-2-0 W(KO) 3/12
2013.11.30 Jose Miguel Torres 27-5-0 W(TKO) 7/10
2013.09.28 Marcus Upshaw 15-10-2 W(UD) 8/8
2013.06.08 Robert Swierzbinski 11-1-0 W(KO) 1/10

Most Popular

Newsletter SignUp

Boxing.com Newsletter SignUp

Fight results

Fighters Result Rounds Record