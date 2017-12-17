David Lemieux would turn out to be an epic flop. (Hogan Photos/Golden Boy Promotions)

Earlier this week, David Lemieux and WBO middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders took part in an international media conference call to discuss their upcoming bout set to be televised on HBO. Their collective efforts to kickoff fight week activities began with fielding questions from the boxing press and of course, not much time passed before each was asked whom they’d prefer to face in the event of a victory on Saturday. Even more straight and easier to answer than one of the seemingly innumerable jabs Saunders eventually landed on Lemieux’s face on fight night were their collective replies.

Without any confusion, each man indicated they’d prefer to be on the list to throw down with either Gennady “GGG” Golovkin or Saul “Canelo” Alvarez. Still, the answer given by David Lemieux would turn out to be quite telling once a few rounds had passed in his epic flop with Saunders. In October of 2015, he was beaten pillar to post by Golovkin and proceeded to be stopped in the eighth round. “If you put Golovkin back in front of me now, then it’s a whole different scenario,” Lemieux told the media on Monday afternoon. He wasn’t lying.

If he had entered the ring against the Kazakhstani middleweight king on Saturday instead of Saunders, then yes, there would be a different scenario. He may have exited the arena without a face and soaked in his own bodily fluids. The bout wouldn’t go eight minutes, let alone eight rounds. The last time many of us saw Lemieux fight was when he took part in the televised pay TV undercard of the aforementioned Canelo’s one-sided whitewashing of Julio Cesar Chavez, Jr. Although he basically threw Marcos Reyes around the ring last May for ten rounds, his efforts on Saturday may have led some to believe that he watched the main event that night between Alvarez and Chavez, Jr. and took notes as if he were preparing to submit material to earn a PhD.

He did next to nothing on Saturday, just as was the case with Chavez, Jr. seven months ago. He showed up in physical form, yet that was about it. As was the situation at the time when Julio stood in front of Canelo to be hit, over and over again, Lemieux seemed all too happy to continue the tradition.

The majority of American audiences had not likely seen much of Billy Joe Saunders prior to Saturday evening. The fact that he threw nearly two hundred more total punches than his Montreal opponent should be a telling statistic indeed. Furthermore, he landed close to seventy more shots in all. From minute one to minute thirty-six, he dominated the contest. When all was done, only judge Benoit Roussel seemed to be the one who didn’t sneak a flask of hard booze to his position on the edge of the mat. He rightfully scored the contest 120-108 for Saunders. Gerardo Martinez and Phil Edwards may have read on perhaps a satirical website such as The Onion that the Québécois are hostile and violent if they don’t get what they want. They saw the contest at 117-111 and 118-110, respectively. Guys, it’s a French speaking province for a reason, remember?

It’s not the absolute worst idea in the world if Saunders (26-0, 12 KO’s) is penciled in as a challenger for either Golovkin or Canelo should their respective promotional handlers fail to agree on terms for a rematch set for the fifth of May, 2018. Golovkin could unify the middleweight class with a win and he’d also turn 36 before the contest, which is a point often made by detractors of Canelo and those behind the decisions made on his behalf. Some think his camp is content to wait past next Spring for a rematch and allow “GGG” to get a bit older as well as shopworn in the process.

On the other hand, it’s not as though Canelo hasn’t faced Golovkin and we all know that the redhead from Guadalajara can fill a stadium in just about any city in North America, regardless of his opponent. Families can come and enjoy the action, unlike when bouts are held in shiny new arenas in Las Vegas. The majority of working folk are essentially priced out of buying a ticket.

As for Lemieux (38-4, 33 KO’s), he may have also caught wind of Guillermo Rigondeaux’s imagined attestations that he fought Vasyl Lomachenko last week with an injured hand. David told HBO’s Max Kellerman that he injured his left one in the second round on Saturday. We can look back to April of 2011 when David Lemieux was heralded as an up and coming middleweight by ESPN and other boxing sources. He held a record of 25 wins in as many bouts alongside 24 knockouts. However, every single contest had taken place in his native Montreal and in walked journeyman Marco Antonio Rubio, who at the time was a veteran of 55 professional contests and had only lost five times. Lemieux got his butt kicked that night on ESPN’s Friday Night Fights. He’s managed to hang around over the last handful of years and to be fair, who knows what his future holds? He’s only 28 years old.

Rightfully so, Kellerman interviewed the champion Billy Joe Saunders first on Saturday night. The crowd at Laval Place was loudly booing as he spoke. His line for the reaction was classic. “I know this crowd is booing because I just whipped their fighter’s ass,” he said. Max wasn’t so complimentary with the defeated Lemieux, who accused Saunders of running all night and refusing to fight. Kellerman simply pulled the microphone away from him and the cameras followed suit. Yes, Saunders ran all night and managed to bust up Lemieux’s face in the process. Onward the wagon rolls. We’ll be here.