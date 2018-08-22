David Price is fighting Sean Turner on an MTK Global Belfast show on the 5th of October.

The oldest yardstick in boxing is not if you get knocked down, but if you get back up afterwards. Even if you know what’s coming next is more of the same. And so it came to pass for David Price. The once great English hope.

At one point in his career Price was the hero character to the villain of Tyson Fury. They were two big, polarizing, men who spent a few months whipping a potential fight into the overloaded minds of boxing punters. Fury continually referred to Price as: “That big, stiff, idiot.” In private, Tyson told me that he knew Price’s chin was suspect well before old Tony Thompson found the sweet spot in a fight that was expected to line Price up for a taste of the big time. Be under no illusion, there was a time when Price and Fury were equals in the minds of most. Heady days…

Price is now 35. Since that first KO in 2013 he has been knocked out by Thompson (again), Erkan Teper, Christian Hammer, and (last March) Alexander Povetkin. Tyson Fury went on to prove his boxing detractors wrong, and his personal detractors right, but Price has seemingly stuck to the same script. That’s not a barbed jab at the guy, I admire his pluck and I admire his never-say-die psyche. If old man Thompson had pressed the involuntary dance button on me instead of Price I doubt I’d box again. But I’m here, in this warm room, ready to go and walk some alpacas with the missus and the child, whereas David Price is probably in the gym. He’s still sparring those hard rounds. Still dreaming of another chance to make it. I’m wondering what’s for my dinner.

Price is fighting Sean ‘Big Sexy’ Turner on an MTK Global Belfast show on the 5th of October. It’s a showdown that’s being touted as a ‘war’. Price even afforded us all a beautiful glimpse into negotiations when he said “I actually met Sean after the Gorman fight and he looked at me with blood all over his face and told me I was next!” Sexy, indeed. Jaws meets Rocky. Turner is 12-3 (8KO) and coming off a defeat to Nathan Gorman. This is not an easy fight to promote, even if it might be one to watch wearing the grimace of a road accident witness.

There is a noble sadness I always attach to Journeymen fighters. Their failures are not failures by the standards of you or me. We don’t box. Despite that yardstick of repeated knockout hanging over every pro fighter, someone like David Price should certainly never be beaten with it.