New Zealand's David Tua woulda, coulda, shoulda been heavyweight champ of the world.

From its inception, TV has embraced every format known to man, as well as some formats known to neither man nor beast. But before there was 24-hour news, before there were reality shows, before there was Caitlyn Jenner, game shows where contestants could test their smarts were all the rage. One such show was Wheel of Fortune, and somewhat less so Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, both of which went global, in this case all the way to New Zealand. And no mention of New Zealand would be complete without giving a nod and wink to David Tua, who woulda, coulda, shoulda been heavyweight champion of the world, were it not for Mike Tyson and Lennox Lewis…