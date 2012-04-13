David Tua vs. Ike Ibeabuchi
Once upon a time there were two heavyweights. Both had heavy hands and loads of potential. One of them is still fighting today, in a more or less sputtering fashion. The other, probably the greater of the two, has been locked away in prisons and mental wards forever. David Tua and Ike Ibeabuchi met on July 6, 1997, at Arco Arena in Sacramento, California. Both fighters were undefeated. The Samoan Tua was the rising star from South Auckland, New Zealand, whose 21-0 record included knockouts of future heavyweight champions John Ruiz and Oleg Maskaev. The shooting star Ibeabuchi, hailing from Isuochi, Nigeria, was 16-0 and had what it took to go all the way. Ike may be nutty as a fruitcake and his incarceration has been society’s gain. But at the same time, it’s a dead certainty that his absence has been boxing’s loss…
Sammy 11:08am, 06/15/2013
They say after the fight Ike complained of terrible headaches and David Tua went to Burger King to drown his sorrows.
Legend Goes
Darrell 02:06am, 04/13/2012
I remember this fight. Great fight, David always started slowly but worked into his game pretty well. Ibeabuchi was a better boxer & only marginally less anaesthetizing as a puncher. A close one!
As a Kiwi, I always was frustrated that David just lacked that little something….a bit of real desire to just let it all hang out & take a few just to get in the killer blow. He had Lewis really hurt at the end of one round (Lewis’ corner were working like crazy to get him back to reality) in his only title fight but was equally wary of Lewis’ great right hand…..so it was one way traffic for Lewis.