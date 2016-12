David Tua vs. David Izon

By Boxing News on December 20, 2016

Tuaman was undefeated at 25-0. Izon was 18-1. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds.



On December 21, 1996 at the Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville, Connecticut, heavyweight contender David Tua, from Faleasiu, Samoa, fought David Izon, from Lagos, Nigeria, for the WBC International heavyweight title. The hard hitting Tuaman was undefeated at 25-0. Izon was 18-1. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…

