The ref asked “Do you want to continue?” several times. Ruiz didn’t respond. (Showtime)

WBA super featherweight world champion Gervonta Davis (21-0, 20 KOs) defended his title against former super bantamweight world title holder Hugo Ruiz (39-5, 33 KOs). Ruiz was a late replacement for Abner Mares, who suffered a detached retina at the end of January and was forced to pull out of the fight. It would have been a tremendous fight, but it was nobody’s fault it didn’t happen tonight.

Davis walked to the ring to Michael Jackson’s “Thriller,” complete with dancers and smoke. Davis was even dressed as Jackson, in sparkling red and black.

“Tank” Davis is known for his knockout power, which he possesses in full, but the way he is able to land that power is what is most impressive. His skills and his fundamentals are tremendous, from his feet to his mastery of distance, and those abilities are what enable him to achieve his impressive knockouts.

From the start of the first round, Davis was having his way. He was careful, seemingly expecting a counter, but it never really came. He boxed, landing on Ruiz upstairs and down, and nearly all of his punches seemed to hurt. Ruiz’s nose appeared to be broken earlier in the round. Later, Davis put out a throwaway jab that blinded the shelled-up Ruiz, followed by a straight left that split Ruiz’s guard but didn’t land cleanly, followed still by a sharp right hook from Davis that thudded to the side of Ruiz’s face, touching that broken nose.

After a brief delayed reaction, Ruiz dropped to his knees, blood pouring from his nose. Referee Jack Reiss administered the count, and Ruiz made it. But when Reiss asked Ruiz in Spanish, “Do you want to continue?” several times, Ruiz didn’t respond; he averted his eyes. So Reiss waved off the bout.

In his post-fight interview, Davis said he has three or four fight dates lined up this year, so hopefully that means we’ll see more of him. And, most importantly, against other world champions.

In the co-feature, 140-pound contender Mario Barrios (23-0, 15 KOs) faced Richard Zamora (19-3, 12 KOs) in a 10 round bout. Barrios, standing at 5’11” tall, is going to be incredibly hard to beat at this weight class due to his marked height and reach advantage. Since moving up to 140 from 130 pounds, the 23-year-old won his last seven fights by stoppage.

Barrios utilized his height and reach well, keeping a strong jab out there that kept Zamora from coming inside. While Zamora was outgunned from the beginning, he never stopped trying and showed he’s a tough fighter (mentally and physically). He took some clean shots from Barrios and, while he didn’t like them, he took them well.

As the early rounds went on, Barrios perhaps got a little excited about hurting Zamora with some of his sharp, clean shots, as he shortened his range a bit and found himself in mid-range, which of course benefited Zamora more than Barrios. Zamora did land a few good shots on Barrios, but to no real effect.

In the fourth, it was clear Zamora was hurt to the body—he was holding his arms particularly close, and his body was hunched in a way that gave it away. Barrios saw it too, and went after his opponent. He landed many hard, clean shots, upstairs and downstairs, until the referee correctly waved it off. Zamora may have still been lucid, but he’d taken multiple clean punches to the head. He was not really in the fight anymore, and there is no reason to allow a fighter to continue taking that kind of punishment, particularly if he has no real chance of winning.

Barrios is a contender to watch at super lightweight.

In the first fight of the card, lightweights Javier Fortuna (34-2-1, 23 KOs) and Sharif Bogere (32-2, 20 KOs) fought in a scheduled 10-rounder.

Bogere, who according to Showtime weighed a startling 154 pounds on fight night, came out being active with the jab. He won the first round on my card simply by boxing: jabbing, moving his feet when necessary, and keeping Fortuna from getting into a rhythm.

As the early rounds progressed, Fortuna seemed to become more comfortable—he stopped fighting so technically, which seemed to favor Bogere, and Fortuna began to display his usual athletic style. He began landing more shots, and the cleaner shots, though Bogere was always in the fight.

In the middle of the bout, between rounds, Fortuna’s corner (as translated by Showtime’s translator) didn’t seem to be offering any advice; rather, they continually asked him how he felt. Perhaps Fortuna was injured or ill coming into the contest, or his corner was simply concerned about the way he was fighting—it’s hard to say.

In the sixth, in an exchange in the mid-range, Bogere went down. The referee ruled it a knockdown, no doubt thinking it was caused from the slick uppercut from Fortuna, but upon watching the replay, it looked like Bogere was actually pushed down accidentally by Fortuna with his right forearm after the uppercut had landed.

Also in the sixth, Bogere was cut over the right eye from an accidental headbutt. There were lots of near-misses or glancing headbutts throughout the bout—not seemingly intentional, but caused from the style clash.

The seventh saw more activity from Fortuna, though it didn’t look like he had quite the same snap on his punches as normal. But between the seventh and eighth rounds, Bogere’s trainer could be heard saying, “You’ve got two rounds to survive.” While he was probably referring to the cut, it was definitely a poor choice of words.

As the rounds continued, Fortuna continued to land more shots and the cleaner punches. Bogere was always competitive, but just wasn’t able to win the rounds.

The scorecards were unanimous and the same: 96-93 for Fortuna. All three judges also scored all ten rounds identically.

“In the sixth round, I told my trainer I was a little tired so we changed the game plan.” He added that he wants to fight Gervonta Davis or Vasyl Lomachenko, both of which would be very good fights. Fortuna seems to be one of those boxers who fights to his level of opposition, putting in his best performances against higher level fighters. So against Davis or Lomachenko, it could be that Fortuna would do better than some may think.

