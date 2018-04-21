He might develop into one of the great fighters of our time. (Amanda Wescott/Showtime)

Saturday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, in a battle of southpaws, Gervonta “Tank” Davis (20-0, 19 KOs), from Baltimore, Maryland, stopped former featherweight champion Jesus “El Jinete” Cuellar (28-3, 21 KOs), from Jose C. Paz, Buenos Aires, Argentina, at 2:45 of round three to win the WBA super featherweight title.

Fighting out of the blue corner in white trunks with burgundy trim, Davis, ranked number three by the WBA, dropped his opponent three times, once in the second and twice in the third, on his way to an early stoppage.

Cuellar, fighting out of the red corner in white trunks with gold and red trim, was coming up in weight after a year and a half of inactivity. He also had nine years on 23-year-old Davis, who has not yet hit his fighting prime.

If he can keep his wits about him, Gervonta Davis, with his power, speed, and high ring IQ, has the potential to develop into one of the great fighters of our time.