I think that’s a first for me, but Oscar may well have read the writing on the wall. (Getty)

Oscar De La Hoya seems to understand a basic fundamental of business. You can only milk the cow for so long…

It’s over.

It’s over; a final statement. A clear and readily understandable full stop. End of the matter. Finale. “It’s over” is the moment of something slipping from the present to the past. Me and you (I’m guessing) have used that tiny phrase at some of the most important times in our lives. When all the emotion, all the facts, and the horrible truths, got swirled around we had “It’s over” to give us the final nail…just so long as we were right to utter those words.

And now Oscar De La Hoya has spoken the death knell “It’s over.”

At first I thought he was talking about his longstanding substance misuse problems. ‘Kudos to the guy,’ I thought. Drugs and booze are no joke. A drug habit can make you do crazy things. Ask Oscar, or ask yourselves. People in glass houses….etc.

But, no. Oscar wasn’t announcing a parting salvo to the counselors at the Betty Ford Clinic. He was talking about Pay Per View. Bah.

“500k For Jones, Really?!” Oscar wrote in a Tweet to Dana White. “And you say you wanna battle. Wait till the fans realize that PPV is dead.”

Is PPV dead? I mean, DAZN are changing the scheme, for sure. Streaming on the back of monthly subscription seems easy. Quid pro quo. Easy maths. It was how Sky Sports started out back in the day. You paid a monthly fee and you got access to the sports they broadcasted. Now, you pay the monthly fee and anything up to $25 for a shitty card from Matchroom, complete with uber on-message fawning from Sky on the night.

“Stunning night’s action,” my ass.

Nothing gets me madder about television than pressing the additional pay button to stuff $25 into Eddie Hearn’s wallet, then sitting watching a barely recognizable sport paraded like a cheap whore underneath glaring lights, to the rustling sound of Buffer’s silk suit. Some of the PPV fights I’ve watched this way were in a similar league to Mayweather vs. that latest poor fool in Japan. Horrible.

Stick nights like that from time to time on a subscription service and it’d go largely unnoticed, but to physically have to press your way into additional payment…Jesus…I’m getting riled just thinking about it. I guess the situation is easy to explain. Back in the early subscription days the money flowed freely. People bought in to it and broadcasters like Sky dealt it out in increasing amounts to get what the punters wanted. But that could only last for so long. Humans are greedy. No fee turned into $10 on top of a subscription, which then turned into $20… But the fights never kept pace in terms of quality. Where was all that extra money going and what was it getting us other than louder PA speakers and strobe lights from the Starship Enterprise?

DAZN are showing the way forward, albeit slowly. But how long before they introduce a “Special Mega-Fight” PPV card? Don’t laugh. What would fans pay to watch Canelo vs. Mayweather 2 on top of their DAZN fee? I hope DAZN hold on to some form of morals instead of smelling money and holding us down roughly while they take it.

Is this simply a case of boxing doing too well? Too much hype? Too many over-inflated fighters and fights and the ludicrous number of titles that are just marketing tools and excuses to lighten our bank accounts like the Hole-in-the-Wall Gang? Are we that stupid?

A friend of mine came up with an idea: Just make the mega fights PPV. There aren’t too many of them out there, not really. Everything else should be streamed or free-to-air. “Too many suckers out there,” he said.

I’m kind of with Oscar. I think that’s a first for me, but he may well have read the writing on the wall. Despite the fouler and more bizarre periods of his life, is De La Hoya turning out to be a genius? Well, let’s not get too carried away, eh. But despite his crashing failures in MMA so far he seems to understand a basic fundamental of business that some other broadcasters either neglect to grasp, or to willfully ignore: You can only milk the cow for so long.

Moo.