”Why don’t you represent, why don’t you, you know, stand up and have a bigger voice?”

Don’t scoff—the boxing legend says he’s very seriously considering running for the highest office in the land…

Just when you thought things couldn’t get any weirder, and with 2020 on the horizon, Oscar De La Hoya is on the cusp of deciding if he should run for President.

Granted, the door has been flung wide open for someone devoid of experience, charm, gravitas and principles to enter the Oval Office, but, to quote a flabbergasted TMZ.com, “President Oscar De La Hoya?!?!”

For those inclined to scoff, TMZ has some advice.

“Don’t scoff—the boxing legend says he’s ‘very seriously’ considering running for the highest office in the land ... and he’s already putting together an exploratory team.”

“I am actually very, very serious,” Oscar said on TMZ Live, “and I strongly feel that, you know, if a Kanye West can do it and announce and maybe tease the world that he would maybe one day run for President, why not me?”

That’s a fine question for which there is no easy answer. But nobody in their right mind would vote for Kanye West, even with a cabinet of Kardashians. But common sense or a lack thereof never stopped anyone from anything, so Oscar might as well Just Do It and let the chips fall where they may.

“I actually want to pursue it,” continued Oscar, “and there’s obviously many reasons. I’m actually in the works of putting a team together to explore and further detail if this makes sense. But I’ve had literally over the years, ever since I became a professional in boxing, millions of people, um, um, um, tell me, ‘Why don’t you represent, why don’t you, you know, stand up and have a bigger voice?’ And obviously the biggest voice you can have is being President.”

That’s literally millions of potential votes available for the asking, so what in the world is holding him back?

“If the numbers are right and they tell me it looks good, I’m gonna go for it.”