DeGale Outpoints Truax in Rematch

By Robert Ecksel on April 7, 2018
Caleb Truax was cut over both eyes. The bleeding was profuse. (TrappFotos/Showtime)

Former super middleweight champion James DeGale regained the title he lost four months ago by outpointing his former conqueror…

Saturday night at the Hard Rock in Las Vegas, Nevada, former IBF super middleweight champion James DeGale (24-2-1, 14 KOs), the athletic southpaw from St. Albans, Hertfordshire, United Kingdom, regained the title he lost four months ago by outpointing former conqueror, Caleb Truax (29-4-2, 18 KOs), the Fighting Pride of Osseo, Minnesota, over 12 bloody rounds.

The final scores were 114-113 twice and a misguided 117-110.

Fighting out of the red corner in black trunks, DeGale was in a war. He suffered a bad cut over his right eye from an accidental headbutt in round three which bled throughout the fight. It set the stage for an ugly encounter.

Not to be outdone, Truax, fighting out of the blue corner in white trunks with gold and maroon trim, was cut over both eyes, also from headbutts.

The bleeding was profuse if not profound.

It was a tough loss for Truax.

DeGale is back in the mix.

Fighter's Info

  • James DeGale

  • Caleb Truax

Origin Hammersmith London United Kingdom
Date of Birth(Age) 1986.02.03 (32)
Rated at Super Middleweight
W-L-D W21+L1+D0=22
Height 6 feet 1 inches
Reach 74 inches

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2015.05.23 Andre Dirrell 24-1-0 W(UD) 12/12
2014.11.22 Marco Antonio Periban 20-2-1 W(TKO) 3/12
2014.05.31 Brandon Gonzales 18-0-1 W(TKO) 4/12
2014.03.01 Gevorg Khatchikian 19-0-0 W(TKO) 11/12
2013.11.16 Dyah Davis 22-3-1 W(UD) 12/12
2013.06.08 Stjepan Bozic 26-6-0 W(RTD) 4/12

