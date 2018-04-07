Caleb Truax was cut over both eyes. The bleeding was profuse. (TrappFotos/Showtime)

Saturday night at the Hard Rock in Las Vegas, Nevada, former IBF super middleweight champion James DeGale (24-2-1, 14 KOs), the athletic southpaw from St. Albans, Hertfordshire, United Kingdom, regained the title he lost four months ago by outpointing former conqueror, Caleb Truax (29-4-2, 18 KOs), the Fighting Pride of Osseo, Minnesota, over 12 bloody rounds.

The final scores were 114-113 twice and a misguided 117-110.

Fighting out of the red corner in black trunks, DeGale was in a war. He suffered a bad cut over his right eye from an accidental headbutt in round three which bled throughout the fight. It set the stage for an ugly encounter.

Not to be outdone, Truax, fighting out of the blue corner in white trunks with gold and maroon trim, was cut over both eyes, also from headbutts.

The bleeding was profuse if not profound.

It was a tough loss for Truax.

DeGale is back in the mix.