DeGale/Selby Card Live Stream

By Caryn A. Tate on November 29, 2017
DeGale/Selby Card Live Stream
The digital-only event will be exclusive in the U.S. on Showtime Sports YouTube channel.

On Saturday, December 9, Showtime Sports will live stream four bouts from London to U.S. viewers free of charge…

On Saturday, December 9, four bouts, including two world championship fights, are taking place in London that Showtime Sports will live stream to U.S. viewers for free. The digital-only event will be exclusive in the U.S. on the Showtime Sports YouTube channel and the Showtime Boxing Facebook page

James DeGale (23-1-1, 14 KOs), the IBF super middleweight world champion, will headline the event versus challenger Caleb Truax (28-3-2, 18 KOs). In the co-main event, IBF featherweight world champion Lee Selby (20-1, 9 KOs) will face Eduardo Ramirez (20-0-3, 7 KOs).

Also on the live stream will be light heavyweights Anthony Yarde (13-0, 12 KOs) and Nikola Sjekloca (32-4-1, 11 KOs), as well as 20-year-old undefeated heavyweight Daniel Dubois (5-0, 5 KOs) versus Dorian Darch (12-5-1, 1 KO).

The coverage being streamed in the U.S. is provided by BoxNation and BT Sport in the U.K. and will begin at approximately 2:50pm ET/11:50am PT. U.K. sportscasters John Rawling and Richie Woodhall will be calling the fights.

Tags: james degale Lee Selby Caleb Truax eduardo ramirez Showtime youtube facebook anthony yarde nikola sjekloca daniel dubois dorian darch boxnation bt sport john rawling richie woodhall caryn a. tate

Fighter's Info

  • James DeGale

  • Lee Selby

Origin Hammersmith London United Kingdom
Date of Birth(Age) 1986.02.03 (31)
Rated at Super Middleweight
W-L-D W21+L1+D0=22
Height 6 feet 1 inches
Reach 74 inches

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2015.05.23 Andre Dirrell 24-1-0 W(UD) 12/12
2014.11.22 Marco Antonio Periban 20-2-1 W(TKO) 3/12
2014.05.31 Brandon Gonzales 18-0-1 W(TKO) 4/12
2014.03.01 Gevorg Khatchikian 19-0-0 W(TKO) 11/12
2013.11.16 Dyah Davis 22-3-1 W(UD) 12/12
2013.06.08 Stjepan Bozic 26-6-0 W(RTD) 4/12

