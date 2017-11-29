The digital-only event will be exclusive in the U.S. on Showtime Sports YouTube channel.

On Saturday, December 9, four bouts, including two world championship fights, are taking place in London that Showtime Sports will live stream to U.S. viewers for free. The digital-only event will be exclusive in the U.S. on the Showtime Sports YouTube channel and the Showtime Boxing Facebook page.

James DeGale (23-1-1, 14 KOs), the IBF super middleweight world champion, will headline the event versus challenger Caleb Truax (28-3-2, 18 KOs). In the co-main event, IBF featherweight world champion Lee Selby (20-1, 9 KOs) will face Eduardo Ramirez (20-0-3, 7 KOs).

Also on the live stream will be light heavyweights Anthony Yarde (13-0, 12 KOs) and Nikola Sjekloca (32-4-1, 11 KOs), as well as 20-year-old undefeated heavyweight Daniel Dubois (5-0, 5 KOs) versus Dorian Darch (12-5-1, 1 KO).

The coverage being streamed in the U.S. is provided by BoxNation and BT Sport in the U.K. and will begin at approximately 2:50pm ET/11:50am PT. U.K. sportscasters John Rawling and Richie Woodhall will be calling the fights.