Let's assume for the sake of argument that the fight goes down on Mayweather’s terms.

Amidst the welcome news about keeping hope alive, TMZ.com asked, “Question is … is it boxing, kickboxing or MMA?”

How do you spell DIVA?

TMZ Sports could have asked Floyd Mayweather that question when they cornered him during a shopping spree in Beverly Hills. But that’s not how the game is played. So they made nice and asked a softball question that bore no resemblance to a spelling bee.

The august gossip website wrote, “Floyd Mayweather says the Tokyo fight that was on and then off … is back on — and he’s telling TMZ Sports exactly how it’s gonna go down. Remember, Floyd was supposed to fight 20-year-old kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa on New Year’s Eve … but recently backed out … saying promoters misled him about the scale and nature of the bout.

“We talked to Floyd Wednesday night as he left Peter Marco jewelry in Beverly Hills and he told us the fight is very much alive.”

“We’re gonna make it happen,” Mayweather said.

Amidst the welcome news about keeping hope alive, TMZ.com asked, “Question is … is it boxing, kickboxing or MMA?”

“Rules? It’s gonna be a little boxing exhibition,” Floyd told TMZ. “No kicking. I’m moving around with the guy for 9 minutes, and of course it’s gonna be the highest paid exhibition ever.”

Yes, of course.

“The money’s just too good to pass up,” wrote TMZ Sports, as “long as the fight goes down on Floyd’s terms.”

Let’s assume for the sake of argument that the fight goes down on Floyd’s terms.

Then what?

Mayweather answered the question.

“It’s a no-brainer,” he said. “Just because I’m retired from boxing, I still make appearances worldwide and make a ton of money.”