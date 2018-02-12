Many of us weren’t sure what Fury we’d get once the bell sounded. (Esther Lin/Showtime)

There’s always a massive amount of work that goes into crafting a championship contest for the public to enjoy. Site fees, distribution, television and streaming revenues are all to be taken under proper consideration. Saturday’s world heavyweight championship contest between WBC belt holder Deontay “Bronze Bomber” Wilder and ‘lineal’ champion Tyson “Gypsy King” Fury at the Staples Center in Los Angeles may have indeed lived up to its billing. All thirty six minutes? Certainly not, yet the outcome and certain pockets of the bout are what are already being hotly debated across social media and other outlets. What was not to love about the contest?

After being sent to the canvas in round nine by way of a shot to the top of his head, what Fury endured as well as survived about fifteen minutes later was just short of unbelievable. We’ll get back to this in a moment. If you’re Wilder, then are you happier that you retained the belt which is sanctioned by perhaps the shadiest organization in boxing or that Christmas came well over three weeks early?

Many of us weren’t sure of what form of Tyson Fury we’d get once the bell sounded inside the ring. After all, he went down the proverbial devil’s highway once he’d wrested the belts as well as control over the heavyweight division from Wladimir Klitschko just over three years ago. Drugs, alcohol and so many of the temptations readily available and accessible to the newly rich and dangerously famous jumped onto his back and held on tight. He gained over 150 pounds and basically disappeared.

He took two return bouts in as many months this past Summer and decided that he’d go straight at Wilder (40-0-1, 39 KO’s) for his third fight of the year. Deontay, by slight contrast flattened Luis Ortiz this past March, which is what brought us to Saturday evening on South Figueroa Street. Let’s be clear, what transpired on Showtime pay TV in conjunction with its obscene $75 price tag were three completely one-sided washes and a less than stellar main event with a few highlights of its own.

In the end, what we got was what few expected. The majority of boxing scribes and those within the pugilistic See predicted yet another savage knockout win for the “Bronze Bomber,” while a small minority thought that maybe, just maybe the “Gypsy King” and his highly unorthodox style could perhaps trouble the champion from Alabama.

Fury (27-0-1, 19 KO’s) was at his fighting best from the opening bell. This is all debatable with the simple eye test, of course yet most would-be outsiders if they thought that prior to the first knockdown of the contest in the ninth round that Wilder should be ahead on the scorecards. Perhaps Tuscaloosa resident Deontay was still caught up in the excitement of his beloved Alabama Crimson Tide’s comeback win over Georgia in the SEC title game a few hours earlier, as he shimmied after sending Fury to the mat.

But wait! The man from Manchester actually had the audacity to get up and it wasn’t long until it seemed as though the knockdown didn’t bother him, at least not visibly. The pattern continued in large part until round twelve. A well timed, hard right from Wilder sent the 6’9” Englishman backwards and a jarring left hook caught him squarely on the chin. For his troubles, Fury’s head also smacked against the canvas. As before, a confident Wilder took a moment to admire his work. Honestly, who could blame the guy? He’s spent the best years of his life to get to this point and had been tested to his outer limits through the bulk of twelve rounds. What would a playful kiss of death and throat slashing gesture harm?

Before we proceed towards a conclusion, throw out the argument of a long count by referee Jack Reiss with last week’s uneaten pizza. At least in a fight of this magnitude, when was the last time any of us saw a boxer take this type of punishment en route to the floor and actually get back up? There are surely examples out there but at the same time, likely none among us thought Tyson Fury would be back on his feet and able to continue. Simply astonishing.

Alas, the two knockdowns would have held their respective weight had they been on the tail of a better performance on the part of Deontay Wilder. Many of us had to suspect that with the amount of time elapsed between the sounding of the last bell and the reading of the judges’ scorecards that something might be fishy in the end. They read as follows: 115-111 for Wilder, 114-112 for Fury and one last card at 113 apiece. A draw.

Was it fishy? With the exception of ‘the worldwide leader in sports’ and their resident boxing genius, most in the media and beyond felt that Tyson Fury had done enough to win the contest. This writer included but what we may have taken in addition to another punch to the gut of the sport we love is the fact that we might witnessed the two best heavyweights on the planet in action last night. They seemed to bring out the absolute best from each other.

Meanwhile, Englishman Anthony Joshua, who holds all the bling in heavyweight boxing aside from the Crown Jewels, may be drying his collective chops instead of licking them. He has a date secure for the 13th of April at Wembley Stadium. If Wilder and Fury decide to meet again in a rematch, then Joshua may have to face someone he’s already beaten or a name who wouldn’t trouble him too much.

As much as Saturday’s contest had no business on pay-per-view, you can bet the house, car and boat on the second one being there as well. The selling point will likely be the knockdowns and the recovery efforts or just exactly how someone who took three years off from the sport was still considered the ‘lineal’ champion. This was exactly the case in 1988 for Michael Spinks. Surely we remember what happened to him.

