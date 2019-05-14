Deontay Wilder: From Laughable to Respectable
Putting silly tough guy posturing and a cynical rise to the top aside, Wilder has fought his way to honest-to-goodness respectability…
I’m not going to lie, I was critic no. 1 when it came to Deontay Wilder.
I ridiculed his résumé, his quick rise to the top, some dubious-looking wins on the way up, as well as his WBC heavyweight title-winning effort against a strangely passive Bermane Stiverne back in 2015. I even blasted his reign, five or six defenses in, as smoke and mirrors, one that pitted him against second and third-tier challenges and a couple of tired retreads.
And when talking about his ring work, I rejected comparisons to George Foreman and other historical big-man bangers and wrote that his style more closely resembled the work of a “drunken tranny in a White Castle parking lot brawl.”
Needless to say, I was not a true believer.
His dumb talk about wanting to kill someone in the ring, wanting “a body” on his record didn’t exactly win me over. Neither did his talk of wanting upcoming opponent Dominic Breazeale’s son to come “on the stage to look the man in the eye that’s gonna cripple his daddy.” Honestly, I don’t even think Wilder, himself, buys into the murderous tough talk. The “Bronze Bomber” is play-acting and a rolling of the eyes is more appropriate than the outrage his words generated in some corners of the online Universo Pugilistico.
But putting silly tough guy posturing and a cynical rise to the top aside, Wilder has fought his way to honest-to-goodness respectability.
In his seventh defense, the Tuscaloosa, Alabama native was outboxed at times and buzzed by crafty Cuban banger Luis Ortiz, but he responded like a real fighter and like a real champion.
Against a legitimate top 5 heavyweight in Ortiz, Wilder proved himself to be more than a one-trick pony. He showed himself to be tough, unflappable, and brimming with self-confidence as he waded through tough times to eventually stop his much more savvy opponent.
In the fight after Ortiz, Wilder battled lineal champ Tyson Fury to a draw. Sure, it was a controversial draw that many felt should’ve gone the Irishman’s way, but scoring two knockdowns after being thoroughly outboxed for the first eight rounds of the fight—especially the brutal twelfth-round knockdown that might’ve taken out any other big man—was a testament to Wilder’s will to win and single-minded dedication to destruction.
So, along with a “bomb blast” right hand and a pretty strong left, Wilder, as things have turned out, has a huge heart and a monstrous will to win. That’s enough to pull me off the “let’s bash Deontay” dog pile.
He’s still an eyesore from a technical perspective and still looks like a career-ending knockout waiting to happen. But it has all been working for him and there’s only one heavyweight out there—Anthony Joshua—better than those Wilder has already faced. How much longer can we insist he “sucks” and is inferior when he just keeps holding on to his title, knocking people down and out?
I wouldn’t call myself a Deontay Wilder fan right now, he’s just not my cup of tea when it comes to what I admire most in a prizefighter. But there’s just no denying anymore that what he does, however wrong it may be, is highly successful.
This Saturday, Wilder will be facing mandatory challenger Dominic Breazeale on Showtime at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, making the ninth defense of his belt, and even if Breazeale is not Joshua, Fury, or even Ortiz or Whyte, there is still intrigue.
Wilder’s single-minded attack mindset and sloppy vulnerability make for thrilling fight night action against anyone. The man has become must-see TV and, in boxing, that’s always a good thing.
thrashem 12:31pm, 05/15/2019
There is nothing impressive about any Fury bout. In the bout between Klitch vs Fury, there was 185 punches thrown. <25 % landed. So, a title was decide by 45 punches in 12 rounds. Roughly, 4 punches per round. The champ keeps his title in that case. Holyfield vs Bowe, they threw over 100 punches per round. That is a heavyweight fight! You can’t make someone fight, if they are not willing to engage. Fury’s tongue is attached to his feet. The aggressor makes the fight, not the runner and usually, they have to pay.
Koolz 11:17am, 05/15/2019
He lost to Fury and has big Mouth! He is saying things before his fight that are just out of line.
all he has is power. Other than at he wasn’t very impressive in the Fury Fight.
snowflake 10:13am, 05/15/2019
Say what you will about Wilder and the state of the heavyweight division, but his last three fights (Breezy, Fury, Ortiz) represent a much more respectable strength of schedule than his counterparts Fury and Joshua (who are fighting “Who?” and “Who’s that?” respectively). The Ortiz fight was one of the best last year, topped somehow by the Wilder-Fury spectacle in December. The fact that his style is so porous and it looks like he could be dropped at any time is part of what makes his fights so exciting. I used to bag on him too, but after the Ortiz fight I turned to my friend and said “fuck it, I’m a Wilder fan.”
Lucas McCain 07:49am, 05/15/2019
Thrashem is quite right to raise Ali and Duran as top-level trash talkers. But Wilder lacks the wit, charm, and/or masterful skills that redeemed their ugly remarks, at least for a time. He’s more in the line of the late-stage Mike Tyson, drained of any real passion, talking about crushing the testicles of someone’s son (don’t recall now if it was the reporters’ sons or his opponent’s). Not his finest moment, and it’s a pity that Wilder, now at the height of his career, can’t find a better model to plagiarize.
thrashem 06:33am, 05/15/2019
We had the “Louisville Lip” and many other trash talkers. Duran wanted to kill an opponent in the ring, was his ultimate prize. So what, talk is cheap! Doing it and making me a believer, will make me a fan. We are all men of action and doing, speaks louder than words.
I wish chicken shit AJ would call out Wilder. Too tough for him, he’d sooner fight a fat little Mex.
Shame, shame, shame train of fools…
Inspector 1212 05:23am, 05/15/2019
Since Wilder is from Alabama, he probably developed his fighting style in 3AM skirmishes on the parking lots of Krystal and the Waffle House. For my money Krystal edges White Castle and Krispy Kreme definitely outshines Dunkin’ Doughnuts. Foreman and Deontay? Nah, Foreman at least had some boxing skills to speak of. Wilder just proves that physicality often trumps skill.