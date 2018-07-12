“I think I was fighting against Fury and I was fighting against myself.” (Getty Images)

“I believe in having a strong American fighter. That was my ultimate goal, to bring boxing back here in America…”

Days after his exciting bout versus Tyson Fury, WBC heavyweight world champion Deontay Wilder spoke with the press via phone about his thoughts on the fight and the draw decision, a rematch, Anthony Joshua, and more.

“It was an amazing fight, better than I expected,” said Wilder. “Being here in America, and the heavyweight division [being] down for so long, I’m trying to bring attention back to heavyweight boxing. I believe in having a strong American fighter. That was my ultimate goal, to bring boxing back here in America.”

His first global, major fight, on pay-per-view, also had its impact on Wilder.

“It was overwhelming to me—it almost felt like pressure to me. We had the world’s attention. I got over-anxious to knock Tyson Fury out. I said I would do it, and I got anxious knowing I had the world’s attention. This was my first pay-per-view and it got the best of me.”

Deontay discussed his frustration that bubbled up during the match.

“When he was ducking, me over-throwing my punches—I’ve seen that so many times. I’ve knocked guys out so many times when they used that very move that he was doing. I wanted to end it on a devastating knockout and I pressed it too much. I think I put more pressure on myself. I got out of character and it allowed me to just abandon the game plan.

“I was going back to my corner, thinking to myself, ‘Why are you overshooting the right hand? Step back, lead with the jab and come straight with the right hand.’ And every time I would do the same thing. I think I was fighting against Fury and I was fighting against myself.”

Wilder, who is always relatively light for a modern heavyweight, was even lighter for this bout.

“I weighed 212 and in the dressing room I came in at 209 [on fight night]. That kind of bothered me as well. I’ve always said I’d rather be the part than look the part. I don’t care about [being light] so much, because I know I have the power. I gave up almost 50 pounds of weight but I was still able to put him down like I did.”

The Alabama native spoke about the current state of boxing, the heavyweight division in particular.

“I never thought about being a pay-per-view fighter,” Wilder said. “I always talked about bringing the heavyweight division back to America.

“You always hear about the ‘golden era.’ When you hear about those times, and you’re the person in the spot, you want to bring that back. You want people to be excited about this era. The past is in the past—we can make it better right now. And that’s what I wanted to do, and I had a taste of that [on Saturday].”

Wilder discussed the possibility of a rematch with Fury.

“The major thing about this event is it’s being talked about around the world. And it’s about to happen again.

“I’m ready and willing to give Fury the opportunity ASAP. It’s only right to give Fury the rematch as soon as possible.”

Fury defied the odds, being knocked down in the ninth and the twelfth rounds. Typically, when Wilder is able to drop a fighter, they don’t get up; or if they do, they aren’t able to continue. But Fury somehow was able to arise and continue in the final round, though when he first went down it looked like it was all over.

“I don’t know how this man got up,” Wilder said in disbelief. “I don’t think he even knows how he got up. But I feel like he had an army of prayers around him. I seen this guy’s eyes roll slowly into the back of his head.”

Wilder also addressed veteran referee Jack Reiss’ handling of the knockdown and allowing Fury to continue.

“Many people would have waved that off. I felt like the count was very slow, that there were a lot of delays in that. But I’m not gonna complain. We put the heavyweight division on notice and we did it like champions. Because we’re the best in the division.”

Wilder was asked about the possibility of facing unified title holder Anthony Joshua in the near future.

“We ain’t hearing that,” Wilder retorted. “He had the opportunity. It could’ve been him [on Saturday]. He could’ve had Luis Ortiz, Tyson Fury, or me. But their egos got the best of them. Let them continue to fight the second tier fighters. Maybe one of them will knock him out—we don’t know.”

Shortly after Saturday’s bout with Fury, Wilder revealed he’d suffered an arm injury (to the forearm area) prior to starting camp. He and his coach Jay Deas discussed the injury more in depth.

“I broke my arm before starting my camp,” Wilder explained. “That whole camp, I barely threw any right hands. It was all left hooks and jabs. Me breaking my arm, and being that I was reserving it for my fight, probably played a part in the fight. I hate making excuses. I do so much to my body, people just don’t know. I’m a warrior. But I think it’s interesting that not only was I fighting a guy 50 some pounds heavier than I, but I had to overcome some other things as well.”

Wilder added, “I didn’t want to say that to make no excuses—I take nothing away from Tyson Fury. He did a wonderful job, especially proving a lot of people wrong. I wanted the best Tyson Fury and we got the best.

“But we had that injury and that’s that. It could’ve played a big factor into me not throwing the right hand properly, and I was over-excited and anxious too. But we want to just learn from this and move forward.”

Trainer Deas went on, “He had surgery in September, well before camp. It didn’t require an overnight stay or a cast. It was a precautionary measure not to use the right hand during camp. He could’ve not had the procedure and just rested it, but the doctor decided to go ahead to make the healing come along faster.”

