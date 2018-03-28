“I wanted to see him face-to-face, eye to eye, man-to-man.” (SN Graphics/Getty Images)

Today I spoke with WBC heavyweight world champion Deontay Wilder by phone, who discussed why he won’t be ringside for the title unification bout between Anthony Joshua and Joseph Parker this Saturday in Cardiff, Wales. Originally, Wilder was going to take part in the Sky Sports broadcast in an effort to build up a potential match between himself and the winner of Joshua-Parker. Recently, Joshua has stated that he doesn’t want Wilder in the ring after this weekend’s bout.

“Sky Sports contacted me to do the commentary, and I told them I would do it under one [condition]: that I was able to get in the ring after the fight was over to confront Joshua face-to-face,” Deontay explained. “I wanted to see him face-to-face, eye to eye, man-to-man. They said it would be no problem.

“Then a few days later I get a call from my manager saying this is not gonna be possible. It was a team decision not to go.”

Wilder lamented the situation being created by Joshua and his promoter, Eddie Hearn of Matchroom Boxing. “I just don’t understand this childish stuff that’s going on,” Deontay said. “They say so many different things—it’s like they’re trying to put me in a maze. And I’m the only one that’s in the maze. Everybody else just gets a straight line to the door. I gotta go through the maze.”

The bottom line, according to Wilder: “We’re not gonna be sitting around here looking like we’re chasing no one. Nothing like that. Or he get the rest of the belts and try to look down on me like I’m lesser or something. We’re not gonna have that.”

Deontay openly discussed his thoughts on the delay of the Joshua unification, as well as establishing his legacy and trying to prove he’s the best in the heavyweight division. “It’s sad. Because this is boxing, and the heavyweight division was once down and now it’s back up at an all-time high and they’re trying to bring it back down by fighting these lesser opponents and not fighting the best. That’s why I fought Ortiz—so I could prove I’m the best. It was big risk, small reward, but it was big for boxing. Boxing won that night.

“You know that’s what I want to be remembered as. [Team Joshua] talks about money so much because this is what they’re trying to do. This is the business—trying to gyp British people out of their money. Soon they’re gonna wake up. They’re gonna realize it and demand he fight somebody, while I’m gonna be cleaning up the rest of the division. I can go for a world high record. Maybe I’ll come across that 50-0 record, with 49 KOs. That’s what we’re on.”

Since Joshua made it clear he isn’t in a hurry to face Wilder, Eddie Hearn has mentioned in the media that another Matchroom fighter, Dillian Whyte, should get a shot at Deontay instead of unified champion Joshua. To that, Wilder responded, “Eddie got his other fighter, trying to make a fight. Well, we’re not interested. We don’t want that. Nobody want that.”

