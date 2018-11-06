When Deontay Wilder swings his long arms and connects, he can do some real damage.

Deontay Wilder is an absolute mess.

Inside the ring, he’s all flailing discoordination. The footwork is wrong, the positioning is wrong, everything is just sloppy and “off.” Parking lot scuffles between coked-up trannies showcase better technique than what can be found in most Wilder bouts.

“The Bronze Bomber” relies entirely on a pair of big, heavy hands and an overlooked toughness he’s shown when on the verge of biting off more than he can chew. His bad technique and horrible everything is offset by the fact that when he swings his long arms and connects, he can do some real damage. And he eventually DOES connect, at least in every fight up until now.

Outside the ring, Wilder is arguably even more of a mess. The effort to cultivate a “bad guy” image, for the most part, comes off as flat-out buffoonery because the Tuscaloosa, Alabama native is generally a likable guy. When he talks of murdering someone in the ring, it plays less like diabolical Mike Tyson and more like what it is—play-acting the part of a killer thug.

All in all, Wilder’s reign as WBC champ has been fairly unspectacular as well. Other than a thrilling tenth round TKO of the 39-year-old Cuban Luis Ortiz (who was probably closer to his mid-50’s) back in March, there hasn’t been anything really awesome to crow about. Two wins over sloggy and slothful Bermane Stiverne—a title-winning 12-round snoozer and a first round KO—are the Wilder career highlights beyond the Ortiz fight. His struggles with some second and third-tier challengers like Eric Molina and Johann Duhaupas have created plenty of extra doubt as to his “for real” status.

But…

Americans love heavyweights who can punch. They’ve also been known to throw money at characters who can generate headlines and actually make the public care about whether they win or lose.

Wilder, for all his faults and flaws, can become the kind of fighter American fight fans love to spend money on.

When the craziness surrounding his upcoming December 1 bout against gold medal trash talker and lineal heavyweight champ Tyson Fury really kicks in, there will be plenty of opportunity to capture the hearts and minds of a fandom craving violence and fight night chaos.

So far, the Wilder-Fury hype has fallen a bit flat. There’s been some pushing and shoving, some trash talk, but nothing has taken hold yet. It’s hard to believe, however, that, given both personalities and their pathological drives to at least try and shock or offend, things won’t get amped up considerably in the coming weeks.

And if Wilder thrashes Fury in a bout that captures the attention of the mainstream American public, Wilder will be one step closer to doing what this entire crop of active American fighters wouldn’t be able to do—put boxing back on the “real world” sports pages.

The next step following a win over Fury would be Anthony Joshua, though, and that’s a tremendous hurdle to jump en route to Wilder’s ultimate prize. Business differences between the Eddie Hearn-promoted three-belt champ and the Showtime-exclusive Wilder may also prove to be an unbreakable barrier.

Beating Fury and Joshua, back to back, is a tough task, especially for someone with so many in-ring liabilities and who, before most informed eyes, looks like a brutal KO loss waiting to happen.

But there IS a path to mainstream crossover success for Wilder—and that’s more than you can say for all the other “better” and more accomplished American fighters out there.