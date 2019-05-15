Deontay Wilder’s Favorite Movies
The website al.com asked Wilder, the “Bronze Bomber” from Tuscaloosa, to name his favorite boxing movies…
In an attempt to humanize Deontay Wilder, who continues to muse aloud about getting “a body on my record,” a video appeared on al.com in which the “Bronze Bomber” from Tuscaloosa was asked to name his favorite boxing movies. The Alabaman didn’t provide a top-10 list. Instead, he offered a top-4 list, and the only surprise is how few surprises there were.
With generic music tinkling in the background and Wilder full of bonhomie, he said, “Number one is more so a documentary. I still have VHS tapes of this documentary to this day and that’s ‘Muhammad Ali,’ one through 12 of how he became who he is from Cassius Clay to Muhammad Ali.”
It was not an in-depth analysis of the one Ali documentary I have not seen. I thought for a moment that Wilder was going to mention “When We Were Kings.” I thought wrong.
“The second one I enjoyed was the movie ‘Creed’ with Michael B. Jordan in it. I thought he did a great job,” said the WBC champ. “Although the only thing about how he started out and came up so fast, I don’t think it really works like that. But it was a great movie.”
I knew “Rocky,” in one variation or another, would make the list. I’m no fan of the franchise, having walked out of the original and condemned it at the time as a cartoon. But I’m also not one of three heavyweight champions of the world.
Wilder continued, “Another one is of course the boxing movie everyone loves, around the world, and that’s ‘Rocky.’ I really loved that movie. It really shows you the groundwork from the bottom on your way to the top, having the determination, the will, the motivation, the outstanding courage in just getting all the way to the top.”
With “Rocky” having won two of three spots on Wilder’s four-film roster, my discouragement grew. But then the big man caught me looking.
“I love that movie ‘Million Dollar Baby,’” Wilder said. “Of course it’s about a female working her way up. A lot of people don’t enjoy women’s boxing. It’s one of those sports that has to grow on you. I think women are as strong as men. I don’t think there’s nothing a woman can’t do that a man can do. We always stereotype women, but women are some of the strongest people on this earth.”
Inspector 1212 12:04pm, 05/15/2019
Well at least Deontay didn’t name some comic book movie. haha. Wonder if Clint Eastwood borrowed from Christy Martin’s life story when he made the movie, “Million Dollar Baby?” Hmm, some of the few good movies put out by Hollyweird over the years IMO are “Papillion” with Steve McQueen, “Hush, Hush, Sweet Charlotte,” with Bette Davis, “Five Easy Pieces” with Jack Nicholson, “Cool Hand Luke” and “The Hustler” with Paul Newman, and maybe a few others. “Rocky” wasn’t realistic but it was a VERY INSPIRING movie. Great musical score as well. The sequels weren’t that good IMO.
Lucas McCain 11:36am, 05/15/2019
De gustibus, as the ancient Romans said. A friend swears by Road House, the 80s Patrick Swayze film (!), not the 40s classic film noir with Richard Widmark. I agree about the Rockys, but since you’re likely to get lists from The Set Up to Raging Bull, I’ll squeeze in first to note that Playhouse 90 version of Rod Serling’s Requiem for a Heavyweight with Jack Palance is restored and free on Youtube. (No Cassius Clay in this one, but Max Baer and Slapsy Maxie appear repeatedly for comic pathos). Serling’s taste for melodrama and moralizing is in evidence but he knew how to make solid contact—as did the impressively broken-faced Palance!