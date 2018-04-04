“I want a body on my record. I really do. That’s the ‘Bronze Bomber.’ He wants one.”

Boxing is a very risky vocation. Of course, most of us realize that such a statement is an obvious given fact. Through the passage of time, there have been fighters who succumbed to the beating they received in the ring and were unable to live to see another day. There’s a current debate within American sports as to whether or not parents should allow their child to play full contact football. From time to time, we catch headlines across various news sites which inform us that despite all of the protection and padding one wears in a contest, a child still suffered a broken neck, fell prey to paralysis or even passed away from a vicious or sometimes an innocuous hit.

It’s the risk taken, which isn’t always fully understood. We take a chance of sorts every day when we choose to get out of bed and go out into the public. Life’s no guarantee. The majority of boxers, especially at the professional level likely are aware of this fact of living.

What may come as a surprise is when a fighter openly admits that he’d like to intentionally kill his opponent in the ring, such as WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder recently did. The undefeated native of Tuscaloosa, Alabama was a guest last week on ‘The Breakfast Club’, a talk show on a New York City FM station, 105.1. About 45 minutes into the revealing interview with the champ, Wilder (40-0, 39 KO’s) boasted how one of the accolades he wishes to reach before he calls it a proverbial day is to have a challenger leave the ring as a dead man.

“I want a body on my record,” he said. “I want one. I really do. That’s the ‘Bronze Bomber.’ He wants one. When I’m the ‘Bronze Bomber,’ everything changes and I don’t really care.” Though the two hosts on the show seemed to be temporarily taken back by the brash comments, they nevertheless moved along and listened, as is part of conducting an honest interview.

We’ll not completely drag the needle across the record and allow our jaws to hit the floor. Such statements are nothing new. Though it was a few decades back, it really doesn’t seem like it was so long ago when former undisputed heavyweight champion “Iron” Mike Tyson gave us some memorable classic sound bytes of his own. Who can forget “If I don’t kill him, then it doesn’t count” or “How dare they challenge me with their primitive skills? They’re just as good as dead.”

Granted, Mike never killed anyone in the ring, which is not to suggest in any way that he never tried to do so. Deontay Wilder is trying to make a name for himself outside of the fringe sport that boxing sadly is. This isn’t the 1930’s, when heavyweight boxing was all the rage. Still, why was it so important for Joe Louis to beat Max Schmeling? Because his German adversary was a member of the Nazi Party, who eventually wanted no less than to kill all of us.

Over the course of the last handful of years, fans and fighters alike showed heartfelt admiration and compassion towards the unfortunate circumstances surrounding Wilder’s daughter Naieya, who was born with Spina Bifida. He left college in his home state of Alabama at the tender age of 19 to take up various blue-collar jobs before he decided to chase a shot at whatever he could do to help his infant daughter.

He became a fighter and well, here we are. How would the current WBC champion explain to her that he killed a man in the ring or that the pummeling he put on his opponent caused his eventual death? We should perhaps judge slowly here. Let’s not forget that Wilder may need to do or say just about whatever he can in order to get the one man who holds every other sanctioned heavyweight championship belt, Anthony Joshua into the ring. The British champion’s promoter, Eddie Hearn may look to find anything and everything he can possibly dangle, higher and higher in the face of the “Bronze Bomber” and his respective handlers until they finally meet.

There’s selling the fight and there’s selling the drama, all of which are commonplace these days. If Joshua fights the same way he did against Joseph Parker last weekend in the United Kingdom, in other words robotic and otherwise visually abysmal, then Wilder will drop a southern drubbing on him. Deontay’s openly accepted the challenge of “AJ” to hop the pond over to England or perhaps Wales if it means he gets the shot he wants and the one so many of us would like to see.

He was scheduled to conduct an international media conference call yesterday, but it was canceled. It’s likely that he was ready to state that he’s ready to face Joshua in any country and at any venue. All things considered, he would likely have been swamped with questions regarding his statements from last week. We all handle our personal lives differently, of course, yet Deontay Wilder may have put himself in a bit of hot water with his choice of words.

It’s one thing to openly acknowledge that death in the ring is a stark possibility, however it’s another matter when it’s stated as a goal of sorts. Does this sound just a bit morbid? Regardless of whether or not there’d be legal ramifications if it actually happened, the one who does the killing has to live with the choice for the rest of his life. It may not be as easy as our machismo would like us to believe. Just ask Ray Mancini.