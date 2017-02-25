Oscar De La Hoya vs Derrell Coley

By Boxing News on February 25, 2017
On February 26, 2000 at New York’s Madison Square Garden, former super featherweight, lightweight, junior welterweight and welterweight champion Oscar De La Hoya, from Montebello, California, fought Derrell Coley for the IBA welterweight title. The Golden Boy was 31-1 coming in. His only loss was to Felix Trinidad five months earlier. Coley, from Capitol Heights, Maryland, was 34-1-2. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…

Oscar de la Hoya vs Derrell Coley



Fighter's Info

  • Oscar De La Hoya

  • Derrell Coley

Origin Montebello, CA, USA
Date of Birth(Age) 1973.02.04 (44)
Rated at Welterweight
W-L-D W39+L6+D0=45
Height 5 feet 11 inches
Reach 73 inches
Trainer Floyd Mayweather Sr.

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2008.12.06 Manny Pacquiao 47-3-2 L(RTD) 8/12
2008.05.03 Steve Forbes 33-5-0 W(UD) 12/12
2007.05.05 Floyd Mayweather Jr 37-0-0 L(SD) 12/12
2006.05.06 Ricardo Mayorga 27-5-1 W(TKO) 6/12
2004.09.18 Bernard Hopkins 44-2-1 L(KO) 9/12
2004.06.05 Felix Sturm 20-0-0 W(UD) 12/12

