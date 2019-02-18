In 2011, “Big Baby” was an obscure former kickboxer who had only one or two pro bouts.

Although there’s no evidence confirming his assertion, lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, basking in his recently signed deal with ESPN, claims he dropped Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller, who is fighting Anthony Joshua on June 1 at Madison Square Garden, seven times when they sparred back in 2011.

“I was back home in Morecambe and I needed a sparring partner,” Fury told The Sun. “The first person that sprang to mind was Jarrell Miller, I thought he’ll be good sparring for me.

“Obviously I wasn’t a world champion at the time, he came over to Morecambe and we sparred at a local gym. I’m not going to go into too much detail, but I hired him for two weeks sparring, I ended up sending him back home after one day sparring. I put him down seven times in the first spar and I sent him home packing back to the USA.”

It’s true that Fury wasn’t champion in 2011. He was working his way through the ranks and had more than a dozen professional fights. “Big Baby” by contrast was just starting out. He was an obscure former kickboxer who had had one or two bouts. How then is it that “The first person that sprang to mind was Jarrell Miller”?

There’s little point in posing questions that cannot be answered with certainty. But one thing is for sure: Fury’s comments were a dig at Anthony Joshua who, however undeserving or not, isn’t fighting the best of the best in the heavyweight division.