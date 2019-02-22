Diego Corrales vs. José Luis Castillo I

By Boxing News on February 22, 2019
Diego Corrales vs. José Luis Castillo I
Fights like the first war between Corrales vs. Castillo remove boxing's bittersweet aftertaste.

When the bittersweet aftertaste of boxing veers more toward the bitter than the sweet, there are always fights that can cleanse the palate. The first fight between Diego Corrales and José Luis Castillo is one such fight. Two great warriors at the top of their game, each man fighting their heart out, each man fighting as though there was no tomorrow. Fights like this come around only once in a generation. Fights like this never go out of style…

Diego Corrales vs Jose Luis Castillo I



Fighter's Info

  • Diego Corrales

  • José Luis Castillo

Origin Sacramento, California, United States
Date of Birth(Age) 1977.08.25 (42)
Rated at Super Featherweight
W-L-D W40+L5+D0=45
Height 5 feet 11 inches
Trainer Joe Goossen

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2007.04.07 Joshua Clottey 30-2-0 L(UD) 10/10
2006.10.07 Joel Casamayor 33-3-1 L(SD) 12/12
2005.10.08 Jose Luis Castillo 52-7-1 L(KO) 4/12
2005.05.07 Jose Luis Castillo 52-6-1 W(TKO) 10/12
2004.08.07 Acelino Freitas 35-0-0 W(TKO) 10/12
2004.03.06 Joel Casamayor 30-1-0 W(SD) 12/12

