Fights like the first war between Corrales vs. Castillo remove boxing's bittersweet aftertaste.

When the bittersweet aftertaste of boxing veers more toward the bitter than the sweet, there are always fights that can cleanse the palate. The first fight between Diego Corrales and José Luis Castillo is one such fight. Two great warriors at the top of their game, each man fighting their heart out, each man fighting as though there was no tomorrow. Fights like this come around only once in a generation. Fights like this never go out of style…