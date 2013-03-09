On September 2, 2000 at Don Haskins Convention Center in El Paso, Texas, IBF super featherweight champion Diego Corrales, from Sacramento, California, defended his title against Angel Manfredy, from Gary, Indiana. Corrales was undefeated at 32-0 coming in. Manfredy was 33-4-1. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…

Comments

This is a place to express and/or debate your boxing views. It is not a place to offend anyone. If we feel comments are offensive, the post will be deleted and continuing offenders will be blocked from the site. Please keep it clean and civil! We want to have fun. We want some salty language and good-natured exchanges. But let's keep our punches above the belt...

Leave a comment