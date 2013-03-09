Diego Corrales vs. Angel Manfredy

By Boxing News on September 1, 2017
On September 2, 2000 at Don Haskins Convention Center in El Paso, Texas,  IBF super featherweight champion Diego Corrales, from Sacramento, California, defended his title against Angel Manfredy, from Gary, Indiana. Corrales was undefeated at 32-0 coming in. Manfredy was 33-4-1. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…

Diego Corrales vs Angel Manfredy



Comments

Fighter's Info

  • Diego Corrales

  • Angel Manfredy

Origin Sacramento, California, United States
Date of Birth(Age) 1977.08.25 (40)
Rated at Super Featherweight
W-L-D W40+L5+D0=45
Height 5 feet 11 inches
Trainer Joe Goossen

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2007.04.07 Joshua Clottey 30-2-0 L(UD) 10/10
2006.10.07 Joel Casamayor 33-3-1 L(SD) 12/12
2005.10.08 Jose Luis Castillo 52-7-1 L(KO) 4/12
2005.05.07 Jose Luis Castillo 52-6-1 W(TKO) 10/12
2004.08.07 Acelino Freitas 35-0-0 W(TKO) 10/12
2004.03.06 Joel Casamayor 30-1-0 W(SD) 12/12

