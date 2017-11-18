"This will be a great way to close out what has been a phenomenal year." (Hogan Photos)

On Thursday, December 14, NABF/NABO super bantamweight champion Diego De La Hoya (20-0, 9 KOs) will take on Jose “Sugar” Salgado (35-4-2, 28 KOs) in the main event of Golden Boy Boxing on ESPN from Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California. ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes will begin televising the fights at 10:30pm ET/7:30pm PT, and the ESPN3 transmission begins at 9:00pm ET/6:00pm PT.

Also on the broadcast will be LA’s Carlos “The Solution” Morales (16-2-3, 6 KOs) facing Dardan Zenunaj (14-3, 11 KOs) in a 10-rounder for the vacant NABA super featherweight title. Morales has the opportunity to win back the championship he lost to Alberto Machado last August.

“I’d like to thank Golden Boy Promotions and my manager once again for keeping me busy with this final fight of 2017,” said Diego De La Hoya. “It’ll be my fifth fight this year and my team and I feel confident in my progression. I’m looking forward to closing the year off at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino and on ESPN. I anticipate 2018 to be even greater!”

“Since my last fight, I have been hoping for an opportunity like this one,” said Jose Salgado. “This fight motivates me. De La Hoya is a great challenge and I hope he is prepared to take me on. On December 14, I am going to give it my all to come out victorious for my fans and family.”

“Diego showed us with every fight this year that he continues to hone his craft and get better with every opponent,” said Chairman and CEO Oscar De La Hoya. “This will be a fun fight for the fans and a great way to close out what has been a phenomenal year for Diego.”

Tickets for the live event are now on sale at the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino box office, via phone at 1-800-827-2946, or online at www.fantasyspringsresort.com.