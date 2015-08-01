Roman Karmazin vs. Dionisio Miranda

By Boxing News on January 7, 2018
On January 8, 2010 at the Civic Auditorium in Glendale, California, Roman “Made in Hell” Karmazin, from Kuznetsk, Russia, fought Dionisio Miranda, from Barranquilla, Colombia, in an IBF middleweight title eliminator. Karmazin was 39-3-1 going in. Miranda was 20-4-2. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…

MIRANDA VS KARMAZIN 01



MIRANDA VS KARMAZIN 02



MIRANDA VS KARMAZIN 03



MIRANDA VS KARMAZIN 04



MIRANDA VS KARMAZIN 05 06



MIRANDA VS KARMAZIN 07



MIRANDA VS KARMAZIN 08



MIRANDA VS KARMAZIN 09 & 10 FINAL



Real Name Roman Alexandrovich Karmazin
Origin Kuznetsk, Russia
Date of Birth(Age) 1973.01.02 (45)
Rated at Middleweight
W-L-D W40+L5+D2=48
Height 6 feet
Reach 72 inches
Trainer Boris Zykanov, Freddie Roach

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2011.10.07 Osumanu Adama 19-2-0 L(TKO) 9/12
2010.10.31 Daniel Geale 23-1-0 L(TKO) 12/12
2010.06.05 Sebastian Sylvester 33-3-0 D(SDRAW) 12/12
2010.01.08 Dionisio Miranda 20-4-2 W(KO) 10/12
2009.05.09 Luiz Augusto Dos Santos 24-15-0 W(TKO) 4/10
2009.03.21 Antwun Echols 31-9-4 W(TKO) 7/10

