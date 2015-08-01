On January 8, 2010 at the Civic Auditorium in Glendale, California, Roman “Made in Hell” Karmazin, from Kuznetsk, Russia, fought Dionisio Miranda, from Barranquilla, Colombia, in an IBF middleweight title eliminator. Karmazin was 39-3-1 going in. Miranda was 20-4-2. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…

