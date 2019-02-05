Is Jacobs but a peg before a third contest between Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin?

Although it’s still bound to elicit sentiments ranging anywhere from bewilderment to anger, think back to the fall of 1999. Particularly, September 18 of that year and the bout which was coined the ‘Fight of the Millennium.’ Does that ring a bell or bang a gong for most now that we’re almost 20 years removed from it? To many, the bout between Oscar De La Hoya and Felix Trinidad, who were both unbeaten welterweight champions at the time, actually brings about a long face with an even longer yawn. It in no way lived up to its hype, but that’s nothing new. What was interesting at the time, however, were the words of HBO’s Jim Lampley once the bout had reached its conclusion.

The legendary ringside commentator essentially implied that short of a cold knocking out of “The Golden Boy,” his popularity and drawing power, especially in Las Vegas would be enough to earn a decision. He wondered if “Tito” Trinidad had done enough to win. “Well, we’ve talked and talked about the homecourt factor,” said Lampley to the fight’s pay TV audience. “The question of whether ‘Tito’ Trinidad can get a decision against Oscar De La Hoya in Las Vegas.” Of course, the kid from Puerto Rico got the nod (MD 12) over the kid from East Los Angeles that night at the newly opened Mandalay Bay. The defeat broke Oscar’s aura of invincibility as well as, according to some observers at the time, the idea that scorecards in Vegas were filled in long before he even stepped into the ring. Refer back to his nights inside the ropes against Pernell Whitaker and Ike Quartey for further reading.

But enough about what was golden and now on to what is red. Particularly, cinnamon. Saul “Canelo” Alvarez has but one loss on his professional record and is now in possession of enough middleweight titles from enough sanctioning bodies with enough letters of the alphabet to sponsor a few episodes of Sesame Street. As we all know, he’s set to take on IBF world middleweight champion Danny “Miracle Man” Jacobs on Saturday night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The good news for many of us is the fact that we won’t have to pay exorbitant pay-per-view costs to watch the contest, thanks to DAZN, the streaming service which just celebrated its first anniversary.

Saturday will mark the fifth time Alvarez (51-1-2, 35 KO’s) has fought at T-Mobile Arena. By contrast, Jacobs (35-2, 29 KO’s) hasn’t fought in Sin City in nearly nine years and certainly has never done so as a headliner. These days, Canelo is promoted by none other than the individual referenced in the first few paragraphs in this article. The one who finally lost on the cards in 1999 even though so many felt he may have won. Put such an opinion alongside his current cash cow and the fighter who could very well be one of the most popular athletes in the world. There have been a few contests where he was declared the victor, although they come with more than just a few opinions to the contrary.

No one could rightfully second guess the fact that he clearly lost his September 2013 contest against Floyd Mayweather, Jr. He was taken to school, so to speak, as well as around the building a few times. Still, there was one ringside judge who felt he did enough to earn a draw. Jump forward to four years later, which would be nearly two years ago in his initial outing with Gennady “GGG” Golovkin. It turned out to be a tight, evenly matched contest. It looked like the best was actually fighting the best, which should’ve easily made the decision as to who was the clear victor a difficult one. Luckily, the scorecards evened out for a draw, even though one judge gave him ten rounds.

His July 2014 outing against Erislandy Lara is often called into question. He worked his way to a split decision victory while more than a few felt that Canelo’s Cuban opponent had done enough to shake up the evening. None of this really matters in the long run, although the glaring similarity between all of these contests is the fact that they all took place in Las Vegas. Most fans and observers of professional boxing are aware of the skill and talent Danny Jacobs brings to the table. Once the Brooklyn native fought off a form of bone cancer which had temporarily left him paralyzed from the waist down in 2011, he began to punch his way back to the top. He rattled off eleven straight victories, all of them by stoppage.

It ended at a time when the boxing world was practically begging Canelo Alvarez and his promotional team to fight the man who halted Danny’s winning run, the previously referenced Gennady Golovkin. Keep in mind that at the time, we knew we’d eventually get a showdown between Golovkin and Alvarez, but we were nonetheless spun several ways until it finally happened. In March of 2017, Jacobs took on “GGG” and were it not for a fourth round ‘flash’ knockdown, he may have feasibly soiled the appeal of a showdown between Golovkin and the redheaded champion from Guadalajara. To this day, many segments of the boxing public feel that the “Miracle Man” won the contest.

Alas, the one who stands between an anticipated bout and the pot of gold it hopes to bring is often brushed aside, save for an absolute landslide or stoppage win. At this time, does the “Miracle Man” need a miracle himself to have his hand raised on Saturday night? Will enough be enough to effectively leave the final say to the judges? Is Jacobs but a peg before a third contest between Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin?

On a side note, when Felix Trinidad’s hand was raised back in the fall of 1999, Jim Lampley amended his initial query in regards to whether or not the Puerto Rican challenger could get a fair shake on enemy grounds. “That answers the question of whether Felix Trinidad could get a decision against Oscar De La Hoya in Las Vegas!” he shouted. “Yes, he could!” Let’s not kid ourselves. Canelo’s not loved from end to end in Mexico, so there would be some ready to party like it’s 1999. We’ll have to wait and see.

