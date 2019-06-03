The pudgy pugilist from California kept his cool and his hands up. (Al Bello/Getty Images)

On Saturday night, we witnessed the most dramatic upset in heavyweight history since Buster Douglas knocked out Mike Tyson in Tokyo in 1990. What happened? Despite appearances, is the Pillsbury Doughboy Andy Ruiz Jr. that good, or was the former champ, Anthony Joshua an overhyped Adonis? I think it will take another tango to tell but in the meantime, I can’t resist going over the evidence at hand.

Throughout the epic seven round fight, television commentator, Sergio Mora, kept repeating, “Ruiz is a counterpuncher with fast hands.” Now we don’t expect fat people to be fast but running is one thing. Punching and reflexes another. Both Buster Mathis Sr. and Tony Tubbs had wide girths and quick hands, and likewise for the newly crowned world champion. However, in order to be an effective counterpuncher you need to punch while your opponent is punching and that is precisely what Ruiz Jr. did on the way to becoming the first fighter of Mexican lineage to win the heavyweight title. And I think that made all the difference.

When the chiseled Joshua punched with bad intentions, the pudgy pugilist from Imperial, California kept his cool and his hands up. He slipped, rolled, remained in the pocket, and returned fire with authoritative punches from different angles. Ruiz went down for the first time in the third frame but showed great resolve and resilience. Once vertical, the Mexican David stalked Goliath and when in tight quarters, he let fly with combinations, confusing his opponent by moving his shots up and down. When the onslaught proved too much, Joshua put the ear muffs on, backed into the corner, and squared up like a Golden Gloves contender. Having his man pinned to the ropes, Ruiz. hooked around AJ.’s high guard and then drove right hands straight down the middle.

After the tussle, a shocked Sugar Ray Leonard reminded the audience—“You can’t judge a book by its cover.” At least not in boxing. Ruiz is a gritty volume puncher who despite appearances, picks up momentum as the fight rolls on. Though humble, Ruiz is confident and takes pride in his aggressive “Mexican” style. But it took more than offense for Ruiz to realize his life’s dream. The “Destroyer” and his brain-trust executed a defensive strategy that stymied Joshua.

Ruiz moved his head and either slipped or parried many of Joshua’s snapping jabs. When, as he often does, Joshua took a wide stance and it was evident that he was lighting the fuse for his right hand, Ruiz was savvy enough to recognize the package that was set for delivery.

Joshua’s right uppercut is his anesthetic and given Ruiz relatively short stature and offensive mindset the upper would have been a cruel weapon to use against Mexican/ American challenger. But Ruiz kept a third eye on Joshua’s Suzie Q. He was careful but not, a la Wladimir Klitschko, too careful.

Throughout the night, Joshua kept lancing Ruiz’s belly. Anyone who has taken boxing 101 knows that when jabbing to the body, you need to bring your right hand in front of your chin to parry the expected right hand counter. Instead Joshua just flipped his left out, brought it back low, and exposed his chin as though he were trying to bait Ruiz into trying for a counter-right. Either that feint didn’t work, or Ruiz missed an opportunity to paste AJ with his potent right.

Some boxing experts have shrugged that it wasn’t that Ruiz was remarkable. No, the real revelation was Joshua’s inability to box. There is no denying that when the heat was on Joshua melted down both technically and psychologically. Witness the fact that when they were chest to chest, Joshua often brought his legs together, lost his balance, and annulled his power.

I am not sure why but it seems as though the most potent one-punch knockout punchers, e.g., Klitschko, Wilder, and Joshua, are cursed with welterweight whiskers. Maybe it is because the megaton bangers have so little experience fighting while hurt. Ruiz has B+ power but the way he had Joshua stumbling around you might have thought that the champ was in there with the likes of Earnie Shavers. Not so.

However, Joshua was a gold medal winner in the Olympics and as a pro, he survived a near knockout against Klitschko and ultimately put the Ukrainian behemoth to bed with his signature right uppercut. Before Saturday night, there were boxing observers, largely silent now, who gleaned a bit of Joe Louis in Joshua’s style. We all know what happened to the Brown Bomber in his first meeting with Max Schmeling in 1936. But then there was the sequel. This is by no means to intimate that Joshua is in the Louis league, but simply to encourage some restraint in writing the Brit off as a pugilistic poseur.

Let’s see what happens in Act II, be it in Wembley or some other stadium in the UK capable of holding a small city of fans. Can Joshua, now the challenger, re-adjust and keep Ruiz on the perimeter with lateral movement, a steady barrage of stinging jabs, right hands, and check hooks?

Or does Ruiz have Joshua’s number?