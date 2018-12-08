Dog Days: Navarette upsets Dogboe

By Robert Ecksel on December 8, 2018
Dog Days: Navarette upsets Dogboe
Navarrete catapulted from out of nowhere to dethrone a king. (Mikey Williams/Top Rank)

The explosive young gun from Distrito Federal, Mexico upset reigning and defending WBO junior featherweight champion Isaac Dogboe…

Saturday at the Hulu Theater in New York’s Madison Square Garden, Emanuel Navarrete (26-1, 22 KOs), the explosive young gun from Distrito Federal, Mexico, upset reigning and defending WBO junior featherweight champion (20-1,14 KOs) Isaac Dogboe, the formerly undefeated warrior from London, England, by way of Accra, Ghana, after 12 rounds.

The final scores were 115-113 and 116-112 twice.

Twenty-three-year-old Navarrete catapulted from out of nowhere to dethrone a king. A 5-to-1 underdog going into the fight, he put his hunger and five-inch reach advantage to good use. Navarette took the first half of the fight. Dogboe took much of the second, until Navarette beat him until the final bell.

Navarette had dreamed about this moment for years. There are no sweeter words than “new world champion.”

“Hearing those words was the culmination of a dream,” he said. “Thanks to Isaac Dogboe, I knew I’d have to be at my best.”

Follow us on Twitter@boxing_com to continue the discussion

Tags: emanuel navarrete isaac dogboe Robert Ecksel

Discuss this in our forums

Related Articles

Leave a comment

Fighter's Info

  • Emanuel Navarrete

  • Isaac Dogboe

Real Name Emmanuel Navarrete Martinez
Origin Mexico
Date of Birth(Age) 1995.01.17 (23)
Rated at Super Bantamweight
W-L-D W10+L1+D0=11
Height 5 feet 7 inches

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2015.02.21 Marco Gonzalez 1-1-0 W(TKO) 3/6
2014.11.21 Alberto Luna 10-0-0 W(UD) 8/8
2014.08.08 Emmanuel Dominguez 11-2-0 W(TKO) 4/4
2013.03.02 Antonio Gutierrez 3-3-0 W(TKO) 4/8
2012.12.15 Ramon Pena 13-19-5 W(TKO) 2/4
2012.07.26 Daniel Argueta 4-0-0 L(UD) 4/4

Most Popular

Newsletter SignUp

Boxing.com Newsletter SignUp

Fight results

Fighters Result Rounds Record