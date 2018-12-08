Navarrete catapulted from out of nowhere to dethrone a king. (Mikey Williams/Top Rank)

Saturday at the Hulu Theater in New York’s Madison Square Garden, Emanuel Navarrete (26-1, 22 KOs), the explosive young gun from Distrito Federal, Mexico, upset reigning and defending WBO junior featherweight champion (20-1,14 KOs) Isaac Dogboe, the formerly undefeated warrior from London, England, by way of Accra, Ghana, after 12 rounds.

The final scores were 115-113 and 116-112 twice.

Twenty-three-year-old Navarrete catapulted from out of nowhere to dethrone a king. A 5-to-1 underdog going into the fight, he put his hunger and five-inch reach advantage to good use. Navarette took the first half of the fight. Dogboe took much of the second, until Navarette beat him until the final bell.

Navarette had dreamed about this moment for years. There are no sweeter words than “new world champion.”

“Hearing those words was the culmination of a dream,” he said. “Thanks to Isaac Dogboe, I knew I’d have to be at my best.”