Saturday night at Gila River Arena in Glendale Arizona, Isaac Dogboe (20-0, 14 KOs), the two-fisted wrecking ball from Accra, Ghana, in the first defense of his WBO junior featherweight title, crushed Hidenori Otake (31-3-3, 14 KOs), the rugged veteran from Tokyo, Japan, at 2:18 of round one.

Fighting out of the red corner in red trunks, Dogboe barely broke a sweat before his left hooks, explosive rights, uppercuts and body shots began rocking the challenger.

Otake, fighting out of the blue corner in white and gold trunks, came to fight but an absence of footwork and defense was, in the words of Timothy Bradley, “just like hitting a heavy bag.”

Dogboe landed 34 of 53 total punches (64.2%) to 7 of 37 (18.9%) for Otake.