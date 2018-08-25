Dogboe Crushes Otake

By Robert Ecksel on August 25, 2018
Dogboe Crushes Otake
Isaac Dogboe crushed Hidenori Otake, the veteran from Tokyo, at 2:18 of round one.

Otake came to fight but an absence of footwork and defense was, in the words of Timothy Bradley, “just like hitting a heavy bag…”

Saturday night at Gila River Arena in Glendale Arizona, Isaac Dogboe (20-0, 14 KOs), the two-fisted wrecking ball from Accra, Ghana, in the first defense of his WBO junior featherweight title, crushed Hidenori Otake (31-3-3, 14 KOs), the rugged veteran from Tokyo, Japan, at 2:18 of round one.

Fighting out of the red corner in red trunks, Dogboe barely broke a sweat before his left hooks, explosive rights, uppercuts and body shots began rocking the challenger.

Otake, fighting out of the blue corner in white and gold trunks, came to fight but an absence of footwork and defense was, in the words of Timothy Bradley, “just like hitting a heavy bag.”

Dogboe landed 34 of 53 total punches (64.2%) to 7 of 37 (18.9%) for Otake.

Tags: isaac dogboe hidenori otake Timothy Bradley Robert Ecksel

Fighter's Info

  • Isaac Dogboe

  • Hidenori Otake

Origin Accra Ghana
Date of Birth(Age) 1994.09.26 (24)
Rated at Featherweight
W-L-D W7+L0+D0=7
Height 5 feet 2 inches
Reach 66 inches

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2015.04.11 Jazzma Hogue 3-7-1 W(UD) 6/6
2015.03.27 Jonathan Alcantara 7-12-2 W(KO) 3/6
2015.01.23 Alejandro Ochoa 5-9-2 W(UD) 6/6
2014.11.29 Wilberth Lopez 5-3-0 W(UD) 6/6
2014.10.24 Ronald Rodriguez 1-4-0 W(TKO) 2/4
2014.06.20 Andy Harris 3-15-1 W(PTS) 4/4

