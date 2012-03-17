When HBO first broadcast "Don King: Only in America" in 1997, Don King was not pleased.

When HBO first broadcast Don King: Only in America in 1997, Don King was not pleased. A serio-comic dramatization of the life of the wild-haired promoter based on the book of the same name by thorn-in-the-side Jack Newfield, the film starred Ving Rhames as King, Vondie Curtis-Hall as Lloyd Price, Darius McCrary as Muhammad Ali, Keith David as Herbert Muhammad, Bernie Mac as Bundini Brown, and Teddy Atlas as Richie Giachetti. Although the film somewhat blurs reality, much as King has blurred reality himself, it stays true to the facts, which are considerably stranger than fiction…