"A win is a win. But I have to hand it to Burnett. He's an amazing fighter."

Saturday night at the SSE Hydro Arena in Glasgow, Scotland, former four-weight champion Nonito Donaire (39-5, 25 KOs), from Talibon, Bohol. Philippines, dethroned reigning and defending WBA super bantamweight champion Ryan Burnett (19-1, 9 KOs), from Belfast, Northern Ireland.

Donaire was awarded a TKO at the end of round four after Burnett suffered a freak back injury while throwing and missing a punch. Burnett took a knee while grabbing his right side. He made it to his feet and finished the round but was in obvious distress.

For a fighter as athletic as Burnett, who relied on speed and movement to compile his unbeaten record, there was no way he could continue and the ref, after consulting with his corner, waved it off.

Burnett was carried from the ring on a stretcher.

It was a heartbreaking end to a fairly evenly matched fight in which Burnett was ahead on the scorecards. But as the always classy Donaire said at the fight’s conclusion, “A win is a win,” before praising his fallen opponent. “But I have to hand it to Burnett. He’s an amazing fighter.”