Rumors began today that Nonito Donaire (38-4) will take on Irishman Carl Frampton (24-1). He stated on Twitter that the fight couldn’t happen before but now there are no obstacles. He also suggested it could happen in Belfast. Donaire holds the Vacant WBC Silver Featherweight Title after beating Ruben Hernandez while Frampton is looking to bounce back from losing to Leo Santa Cruz, the WBA Champion.