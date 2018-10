Donald Curry vs. Michael Nunn

By Boxing News on October 17, 2018

On October 18, 1990 at Palais Omnisports in Bercy, France, IBF middleweight Michael “Second To” Nunn, from Davenport, Iowa, defended his title against former WBC light middleweight champion Donald Curry, aka the Lone Star Cobra, from Ft. Worth, Texas. Nunn was undefeated at 34-0. Curry was 33-3. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…

