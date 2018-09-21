Donald Curry met Nino LaRocca at the Chapiteau de Fontvielle, Monte Carlo, Monaco.

On September 22, 1984 at the Chapiteau de Fontvielle, Monte Carlo, Monaco, WBA/IBF welterweight champion Donald Curry, known as the Lone Star Cobra, defended his crown against Nino LaRocca, from Rome via Mauritania. Curry was on a tear at his record was 19-0 going in. LaRocca was on a tear himself at 59-1, but he hadn’t met, and would never again meet, a complete a fighter as Donald Curry…