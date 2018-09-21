Donald Curry vs. Nino LaRocca
By Boxing News on September 21, 2018
Donald Curry met Nino LaRocca at the Chapiteau de Fontvielle, Monte Carlo, Monaco.
On September 22, 1984 at the Chapiteau de Fontvielle, Monte Carlo, Monaco, WBA/IBF welterweight champion Donald Curry, known as the Lone Star Cobra, defended his crown against Nino LaRocca, from Rome via Mauritania. Curry was on a tear at his record was 19-0 going in. LaRocca was on a tear himself at 59-1, but he hadn’t met, and would never again meet, a complete a fighter as Donald Curry…
