Donald Curry vs. Nino LaRocca

By Boxing News on September 21, 2018
Donald Curry vs. Nino LaRocca
Donald Curry met Nino LaRocca at the Chapiteau de Fontvielle, Monte Carlo, Monaco.

On September 22, 1984 at the Chapiteau de Fontvielle, Monte Carlo, Monaco, WBA/IBF welterweight champion Donald Curry, known as the Lone Star Cobra, defended his crown against Nino LaRocca, from Rome via Mauritania. Curry was on a tear at his record was 19-0 going in. LaRocca was on a tear himself at 59-1, but he hadn’t met, and would never again meet, a complete a fighter as Donald Curry…

Follow us on Twitter@boxing_com to continue the discussion

Tags: Donald Curry Nino LaRocca September 22nd 1984 history

Related Articles

Leave a comment

Fighter's Info

  • Donald Curry

  • Nino LaRocca

Real Name Donald Sample
Origin United States
Date of Birth(Age) 1961.09.07 (57)
Rated at Welterweight
W-L-D W34+L6+D0=40
Height 5 feet 10 inches
Trainer Paul Reyes

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
1997.04.09 Emmett Linton 22-2-0 L(TKO) 7/12
1997.02.20 Gary Jones 3-24-2 W(KO) 4/10
1991.06.01 Terry Norris 27-3-0 L(KO) 8/12
1990.10.18 Michael Nunn 35-0-0 L(KO) 10/12
1990.08.17 Jose Martinez 16-2-1 W(KO) 4/10
1989.12.26 Brett Lally 25-4-0 W(TKO) 2/10

Most Popular

Newsletter SignUp

Boxing.com Newsletter SignUp

Fight results

Fighters Result Rounds Record