Firpo was the first Latin American to challenge for the world heavyweight championship.

Dempsey was an expert short puncher. He would bore in and work the body. Bobbing and weaving, the champ always kept his head moving…

When most people think about Argentina, two things usually come to mind. First Juan and Eva Peron. Second Argentina’s world-class boxers.

My top ten list of Argentine boxers starts way back in the 1920s with Luis Angel Firpo. Followed by Justo Suarez, Santos Laciar, Oscar Bonavena, Horacio Accavallo, Sergio Martinez, Victor Galindez, Pascual Perez, Nicolino Locche, and Carlos Monzon.

In this story we will focus strictly on Luis Angel Firpo and his fight with Jack Dempsey. After all, Luis was the first Argentine boxer who truly became world famous. He got his ring name, the Wild Bull of the Pampas, as a young gaucho (cowboy), working on some of the huge cattle ranches one finds in Argentina. But first let’s take a look at the other part of this story, Juan and Eva Peron, also called Evita.

There have been many books, Broadway musicals and legends about Evita and her famous husband. Juan Peron was a nationalist army colonel who developed a warm personal friendship with Adolph Hitler during the 1930s. When he became El Presidente of Argentina in 1946, he brought with him an autographed picture of the Führer to keep on his desk. His wife Eva was a strikingly beautiful blonde woman. A former cabaret dancer, she spent her time trying to better the lives of the poor, who were her husband’s voting base. She was good at it and had a real cult following that idolized her. She ran soup kitchens for these unemployed voters. Similar to the ones the National Socialists had run in Germany in the 1930s. Large waves of German war refugees streamed into Argentina after WWII. They knew that Peron’s Argentina was a friendly port in a storm. You will see Luis Angel Firpo and Eva Peron’s paths cross before this story ends.

Now Luis Firpo was the first Latin American to challenge for the world heavyweight championship. The champ at the time was Jack Dempsey and the first round of the fight stands out as the wildest three minutes in boxing history.

The bout took place on September 14, 1923 at the old Polo Grounds in New York City. Eighty thousand people sold out all the tickets at the gate. The fight was another million dollar payday for Jack Dempsey and his manager Doc Kearns.

Each boxer was in his prime. Dempsey, nicknamed the Manassa Mauler or Kid Blackie, was twenty-eight years old. He stood 6’1” tall and weighed in at 193 lbs. Firpo was twenty-nine years old. He was bigger, standing 6’ 2” tall at a weight of about 227 lbs. Firpo had a tremendous right hand and would come at you like a freight train. You knew it was coming but you just couldn’t get out of the way. Dempsey had power in both hands with a great left hook. He was an expert short puncher. He would bore in and work the body. Bobbing and weaving, the champ always kept his head moving.

The fight didn’t even go two rounds. Luis quickly caught Jack with a right hand early in Round 1 and knocked him to one knee. Jack got up looking startled and proceeded to knock Luis down seven straight times within the next ninety seconds. Firpo then caught the champ again with another hard right up against the ropes. Dempsey found himself in the third row of the press section! The champ managed to scramble back into the ring by the count of nine (with the help of some sports writers at ringside). In Round 2 Dempsey knocked Firpo down two more times. The last time was the knockout blow. Two hundred and thirty-seven seconds in all and the fight was over. It was a KO2 for Dempsey.

Such drama made Firpo a national hero in Argentina. He quickly became a multi-millionaire. He was his own manager and always handled his own money. Luis was very good with numbers. He bought a large ranch running 8,000 cattle and 4,000 sheep. Similar to the one he had worked on earlier in his life. He also acquired a car dealership selling Stutz Bearcats.

Years later while Jack was in Argentina on business, Angel invited him for lunch at one of his many ranches on the pampas. It was a good time and as Dempsey was putting on his coat to leave, Firpo handed him an envelope. The big man stressed that he was not to open it until he got back to New York. Jack stuffed it into his breast pocket and forgot about it. Weeks later Dempsey’s housekeeper was getting together some clothes for the dry cleaners. She checked all the pockets and found the envelope. When the champ opened it up, he found twenty, one thousand dollar bills. Firpo knew Dempsey wasn’t rich anymore. It was a sign of respect for someone he admired.

Firpo ended his boxing career with a record of 32-6 with 26 KOs. The Wild Bull of the Pampas died in 1960 at the age of sixty-five. His mausoleum, in the La Recoleta Cemetery in Buenos Aires, has a life size statue of the boxer out front standing guard. Just a few feet away, a short path leads to the grave of another famous Argentine, Maria Eva Duarte de Peron. Evita was just thirty-three years old when she died of cancer in 1952. The poor of Argentina mourned her passing.

Jack Dempsey went on to make movies, promote boxing cards and manage a string of fighters himself. He later opened a steakhouse on Times Square in New York City that became a tourist attraction for many decades. Dempsey always sat at a window booth in the back of the restaurant. A passing fan seeing the champ, could always walk inside and shake hands with the Manassa Mauler. His boxing record stands at 54-6-9 (44 KOs).

Dempsey died in 1983 at the age of eighty-seven. He is buried at Southampton Cemetery, Tuckahoe, New York. His tombstone simply reads:

JACK

1895-1983

Heavyweight Champion of the World

1919-1926

A GENTLE MAN AND A GENTLEMAN