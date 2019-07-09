Much to the shock and delight of onlookers, Floyd Mayweather was way out of his depth.

The venue was, UCLA. In the name of charity and goodwill celebrities and streetball kings took to the court for a friendly contest, as if there’s such a thing.

Among the luminaries was none other than Pound 4 Pound legend, Mr. TBE himself, the one and only, Floyd “Money” Mayweather. For a man in the throes of a supposedly happy retirement, he’s awfully visible. However, unbeknownst or unrecognized by most, Mayweather is known to be quite generous with his well earned wealth, be it supporting and feeding the homeless or covering funeral costs for the likes of Smokin’ Joe Frazier and Genaro Hernandez, that generosity also extends beyond monetary contributions, as he’s also been known to open his spirit of goodwill to terminally ill fans such as, Edder Angel of East Los Angeles and Taylor Hammond, who was featured on Showtime’s ALL ACCESS special, as Mayweather prepared to fight Conor McGregor.

The presence of prize fighting’s greatest box office draw giving of his time at a charity function is hardly surprising. However, the evening would leave the five-division champion in a position none are accustomed to seeing him in.

It would come courtesy of street ball icon, Larry “The Bone Collector” Williams of Southern California by way of Texas. His moniker was bestowed upon him due to his reputation for breaking the ankles of his foes.

To the credit of the game’s commentators they did their best to warn Mayweather, Jr., as the boxing star stepped in boldly to guard the man known as The Bone Collector. “Don’t do yourself like this Money! Don’t do this to yourself!” they shouted, but to no avail. After all a fighter’s gotta be a fighter, but, unfortunately for Floyd, this was no fight and in the few short moments it lasted he’d find out much to the shock and delight of onlookers, he was way out of his depth. As he’d likely done to many a defender, The Bone Collector drew Mayweather in and then bedazzled him with two scintillating crossovers, the second of which did to Floyd Mayweather, Jr. what 50 world-class fighters failed to do. He sent the man known as one of the sport’s all-time great defenders reeling toward the hardwood flat on his back.

Down goes Mayweather!!!!

Who would have thought we’d have to wait until he retired to see it?