"Be productive. Be for real about what you want to do in life.” (Ryan S. Brandenberg)

Our role in our own fate is far more significant than we believe. I think Dr. Hopkins would most certainly agree…

One has to wonder when will the life of Bernard Hopkins, now honorary doctorate recipient, receive the Hollywood biopic treatment. His story reads like a no holds barred self help text. His astonishing journey from street punk to inmate to world champion to promoter and now, honorary PhD is one of the finest testaments to the power of the human mind and spirit.

Dr. Bernard Hopkins, former Light heavyweight champion of the world and former Undisputed Middleweight champion of the world, as well as, the oldest man to ever win a championship title at 46 years old, stands as one of the greatest stories of determined transformation in the history of the sport of boxing.

Standing before the class of 2019 during commencement ceremonies at Temple University, where he was honored, the legendary champion who has consistently defied the odds, in and out of the ring had this to say: “Never become mentally incarcerated… Be productive. Be for real about what you want to do in life.”

It doesn’t take much effort to ponder the scores of individuals we as a society dismiss, because at present their circumstances don’t yield much worth. Yet, what of those of us who shortchange ourselves and thus, our possibilities, because of our own self-imposed mental incarceration? At some point, in spite of the naysayers, circumstances, and our own peculiar doubts, we must accept that our role in our own fate is far more significant than we believe. I think Dr. Hopkins would most certainly agree.